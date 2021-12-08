Monster.com, in association with Microsoft, is conducting ‘Veloclity’ — a virtual career fair for cloud professionals — from December 13 to 17.

As per data from Monster, cloud-related roles take up nearly 10% of the total jobs.

Recruiters in the cloud space aggressively seek skills such as Cloud computing, AWS/Azure, Cloud Migration, SAP, Cloud Security and Machine Learning/AI, the data show.

The demand for cloud-related roles has grown exponentially since last year (+40%), with over 6,08,000 cloud professionals across all verticals in India being absorbed, the release adds. At Velocity, more than 50 hiring partners will be engaged in the exercise that has over 400 job opportunities on offer. The career fair is aimed at Microsoft-certified professionals with 1 to 8 years of experience, the release underlines.

To register, visit www.monsterindia.com/velocity