A scholarship to create industry-ready engineers

01 December 2021 11:00 IST

Siemens Limited has launched the ninth edition of Siemens Scholarship Programme, which is based on the German model of helping youth to become industry-ready engineers and launch a sustainable career in engineering, R&D or manufacturing.

According to a press release, Siemens will provides financial assistance to meritorious students, apart from internships, mechatronics, soft-skills training, projects and mentorships. The scholarship programme is available through the four years of graduation and 50% of the scholarships is reserved for girls. As of 2021, 935 students from 93 government engineering colleges across 26 states have been part of the Siemens Scholarship Programme, says the release. The last date for receiving applications is January 10, 2022.

For details, visit www.siemens.co.in/scholarship

