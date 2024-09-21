A range of opportunities

I work in a public sector bank and have experience as a pre-sales consultant in the IT industry. I cleared UGC-NET in 2021 and qualified for Assistant Professorship. Is this a good option? Adhiyaman

Dear Adhiyaman,

What do you like: the public sector, the IT industry or academia? If you have a genuine interest in and are passionate about teaching, and research, then pursuing an Assistant Professorship could be an excellent choice, given your UGC-NET qualification. You will land on a good secure job across academic positions in public institutions, work-life balance is great compared to a corporate role, there are opportunities to publish papers and contribute to the academic community, and further growth is possible. However, ensure that you thoroughly research the institutions you are interested in, its reputation and location and are aware of the academic demands, as all this will impact your career prospects and quality of life.

I have completed B.Sc. Statistics. What are my career options if I do a Master’s? Abhishek

Dear Abhishek,

You could become a data scientist, a statistician, a business or market research, or financial analyst, an actuarial scientist, a biostatistician, an academician/researcher, or an operations research analyst. Pursue the relevant Master’s degrees (Statistics or Data Science) and certifications such as SAS Certified Data Scientist, Certified Actuarial Analyst to develop your skills and enhance your exposure. Programming skills (Python, R) and data visualisation tools (Tableau, Power BI) will also help you gain proficiency in statistical software. Stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in your field.

I have finished B.Com. and am preparing for banking exams. I want to pursue accounting and Tally. Should I train under a CA or CS? What are the growth prospects? Vaibhav

Dear Vaibhav,

Pursuing Tally Certification is essential for practical accounting skills and immediate job readiness. With skills in Accounting and Tally, you can work as an accountant, financial analyst, or auditor in corporate firms, SMEs, and public sector organisations. Courses for Accounting and Tally include Tally ERP 9 and Tally Prime Certification Courses, Diploma in Financial Accounting, Certified Management Accountant (CMA), PG Diploma in Computerised Accounting (PGDCA). Train under a CA if your primary focus and interest is in accounting, auditing, financial management, taxation, and corporate law. You will learn accounting principles and practices and get practical experience in financial auditing and tax filing, financial analysis and reporting and direct application of Tally software for accounting tasks. Train with a CS if are interested in corporate law and governance. The focus will be on on corporate governance, company law, corporate secretarial practice, and compliance management. You will gain experience in handling legal and regulatory aspects of corporate management and be exposed to governance frameworks and company secretarial practices. With experience and additional certifications (CA, CMA), you can advance to senior roles. With adequate experience and certifications, you can start your own accounting or consultancy practice.

My daughter is studying B.Tech. Food Technology. What kind of jobs will she get? Will she be able to get a job abroad? Manoharan

Dear Manoharan,

A B.Tech in Food Technology can open up a wide range of job opportunities. In India, she could work in quality control or assurance across food-manufacturing companies, regulatory bodies, certification agencies; as a product development scientist in FMCG companies, food-processing firms, research institutions; as a food safety officer in government agencies, food-safety organisations; as a production manager in food-processing companies, dairy industries, beverage companies; in research and development across labs, academic institutions, multinational food companies; as a supply chain manager in food-distribution companies, retail chains, logistics firms; or a food technologist in food-processing industries, packaging companies, agri-business firms. Prospects abroad include roles in global food companies across R&D, quality control, and product development, research institutions, regulatory bodies, agri-businesses and so on. She can do her Master’s or specialised certifications (from international bodies like ISO, HACCP) to enhance her expertise and employability skills. By gaining relevant experience, enhancing her knowledge, and actively networking, she can secure a promising career in food technology anywhere in the world. The food industry is constantly evolving with new technologies and regulations, so she needs to keep up with the latest trends.