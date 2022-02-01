A new portal for project management professionals

Project Management Institute launches Career Connect ‘to bridge the talent gap’

Project Management Institute (PMI), a not-for-profit global organisation that offers courses and certifications for project managers, has launched a portal to connect professionals with organisations looking for project management talent.

Launched recently, ‘Career Connect’ — https://www.pmi.org.in/career-connect/ — has listings across sectors.

Srini Srinivasan, regional managing director – South Asia, PMI, said the portal would seek to bridge the talent gap in project management.

“As per PMI’s Talent Gap research, the global economy needs 25 million new project management professionals by 2030. In India and South Asia, this number is 2.3 million,” said Srinivasan.

If not filled by 2030, this talent gap could result in a loss of US$ 345.5 billion in global GDP, with $28.1 billion in South Asia alone, said the report.

Srinivasan noted that in India, PMI had 6,55,000 certified professionals. He pointed out that to create awareness about project management and also to impart basic skills to students, PMI with its various chapters had been reaching out to schools and colleges.

“For instance, our Chennai chapter has created content in Tamil to take to school students in rural Tamil Nadu. Our Kerala chapter has programmes for high school students,” said Srinivasan.

“The sooner we can get young people to appreciate the value of effective project management skills, the better.”

PMI has courses that fit into various time windows: from a four-hour crash course to a three-year degree programme.

What are the crucial post-pandemic skills for project managers?

“Business acumen, technical project management skills and the ability to collaborate remotely are essential in a post-COVID world. These skills have always been there but never more critical than now,” he said. “Today organisations want their project management professionals to understand the business aspect of why a project is being taken up and not just the mechanics of running it.

They want the project managers to be able to speak the language of the customer and make things happen in a more flexible and creative way.”