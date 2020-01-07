A ‘joint pact’ between baby boomers and millennials

By virtue of having arrived early on the scene, the baby-boomers have a distinct advantage. Time should be able to give them a greater insight into the inter-generational workplace dynamics. Jairam N. Menon, 65, is serving his third extension, because a leading corporate he is employed with, wants to put this advantage to use.

“It’s not usual for the company to give extensions but mine was an exception,” says Menon, who has been asked to play a multi-generational mentoring role, besides the main mandate, which is about helping write the company’s history.

At 64, Lt. Col. John Chenetra, who has worked with many corporates since his retirement, says baby-boomers, and the younger generations, particularly the ones that have started entering the workforce, fit in with each other, like a dovetail joint.

Chenetra, who is currently chief operating officer at Verifacts Services Pvt. Ltd., explains that an opportunity for two-way mentoring is readily present. In the mad hurry to learn hard tech skills to stay relevant, employees from the younger generations usually tend not to lay equal emphasis on learning life skills. Having baby-boomers in their midst can ensure the right balance. In the tech-wired world, there will always be something that millennials and generation Z can teach baby boomers

S. Srikrishnan moved to academia after two decades in industry, and is now senior professor business analytics at Loyola Institute of Business Administration. He says that with some humility, learning can move both ways.

“We are a learning company, and it’s not uni-directional. So even as we handhold, we veterans learn as much, if not more from the youngsters as they are learning from us,” says Menon.

Baby boomers say millennials make great teams to work with provided one shows a lot of patience in understanding their unique needs.

“You need to win their respect and demonstrate that,” says Menon.