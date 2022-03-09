A hackathon for women IT professionals

‘#WomenInCtrl’ is a hackathon OYO organises exclusively for women professionals in software development. The exercise — on until March 20 — is geared towards creating “tech-first hospitality products for OYO”.

A press release reveals that high-potential participants will also be evaluated for roles in OYO’s technology team.

The participants will have five hours to attempt and submit their innovative solutions to 10 multiple choice questions and two live programming challenges.

The challenge will test the candidates’ skill sets and knowledge around data structures, algorithms, APIs, and system design, among others, says a press release.

Selected participants can expect mentorship by OYO’s global technology team to begin within 24 to 48 hours of the hackathon, the release adds.

Women coders can register on the HackerEarth website to join the challenge.