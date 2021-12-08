A hackathon designed for budding developers

Sentinel, a global network of autonomous decentralised Virtual Private Networks, and Lumos Labs, an innovation management firm, have launched a hiring challenge for developers. The hackathon helps scout for the right talent to empower the Sentinel Ecosystem, says a press release.

Winners will be shortlisted for employment opportunities with the global brand along with incentives. They will also receive personalised feedback and mentoring from experts, the release adds.

The hackathon follows a four week-long Sentinel Education Programme, which focused on the basics of blockchain technology and providing participants with the tools to build on the Cosmos-based Sentinel blockchain, says the release.

For details on the hackathon and registration process, visit https://www.sentinelhiring

challenge.com/