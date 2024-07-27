A career in Travel and Tourism

Travel and tourism is a dynamic industry offering a variety of job options and the opportunity to explore different cultures and places. Travel can inspire, inform and transform lives and also promote diversity, economic growth and sustainable development. For those who are interested in places and people, a degree in Travel and Tourism Management offers a plethora of options.

Students can opt for a variety of courses that not only provide theoretical knowledge but also practical experiences through case studies, internships, and industry opportunities. Some of these include:

Introduction to tourism and hospitality: Studies the fundamentals of the tourism industry including its history, structure, and economic significance.

Tourism marketing and promotion: Offers industry-specific marketing strategies with a focus on digital marketing techniques, destination branding, and customer interaction.

Sustainable tourism: It focuses on environmentally conscious practices, community involvement, and ethical consideration which are essential for responsible tourism management.

Tourism economics: Looks at aspects such as supply and demand dynamics, economic implications, and tourism’s role in promoting economic development.

There are specific certifications that attest to one’s proficiency in a range of industrial areas. These include:

Certified Travel Associate (CTA): Offered by The Travel Institute, this concentrates on sales, marketing, and customer-service competencies for travel industry professionals.

Certification for Sustainable Tourism: A number of groups, like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), provide certifications attesting to the application and understanding of sustainable tourism principles.

Certification in Event Planning: For those who concentrate on event tourism, certifications like the Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) from the Events Industry Council will be useful.

Apart from these, there are a variety of degrees in Travel and Tourism at different levels that also make one industry ready.

Associate Degree: This two-year course offers a solid understanding of tourism, hospitality, and travel management.

Bachelor’s degree: A regular three-year course,it covers advanced subjects such as sustainable tourism, strategic management and sustainable tourism.

Master’s degree: This gives an in-depth knowledge of policies of tourism, international tourism, and advanced marketing tactics for those aiming for leadership positions or specialised knowledge.

MBA: A Master’s in Business Administration with a specialised focus on tourism blends business aspects with tourism-related knowledge.

Career prospects

Among the possible job paths are the following:

⁠Travel agent: Assists clients in creating a specialised travel itinerary that includes important information such as flight and accommodation details, activities, and so on.

Tour operator: Coordinates essential parts of any trip including transport, accommodations, tours and often work through travel agencies or with customers directly.

⁠Event planner: Focuses on planning and organising weddings, conferences, and other events from inception to execution at specific destinations.

⁠Hotel manager: Ensures that hotel and resort operations run as seamlessly as possible so that guests receive the highest service standards.

Destination Marketing manager: Attracts potential customers by using creative marketing strategies to promote tourist destinations.

⁠Sustainable tourism consultant: Emphasises the importance of eco-friendly tourism practices and guide businesses in changing negative environmental impacts.

⁠Tour guide: Provides information about historical landmarks, culture, and customs while offering interesting and interactive activities for tourists to enjoy.

Appropriate training, credentials, and skills opens up a world of opportunities for those interested in travel and tourism.

The writer is Head of Institution at Future Varsity Education Group.

