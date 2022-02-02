60% of MNC leaders have LGBTQ+ inclusion goals, says Randstad India study

Randstad India, which operates in the HR services industry, has partnered with Randstad RiseSmart, a talent mobility solutions provider and Women’s Web, a website for women, to launch an exclusive study on Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (ED&I).

Titled ‘Inclusion without Exception’, the study revealed that 60% of MNC leaders were LGBTQ+ immersive in terms of inclusion goals in their leadership, says a press release about the study.

The study found only 9.5% of the surveyed organisations to have made extremely significant efforts to be LGBTQ+ inclusive (of which majority were MNCs), while 21.4% took only average efforts and a vast majority -- 69.2% -- took very limited efforts to be truly inclusive in their organisational approach.

Reflecting similar sentiments, close to 70% of the study respondents felt there had been no significant efforts in the direction of LGBTQ+ inclusion in their respective organisations. Among those respondents who believe changes have been significant, 70% work with MNCs, says the release.

When it comes to consciously hiring people from LGBTQ+ community, the survey shows that a very small fraction (23%) are actually putting in such efforts, mostly from the MNCs (62%). Moreover, most of these hirings take place at the junior (33%) and middle level (31%).

The study also reveals the top 4 levers of motivation for MNCs towards their diversity and inclusion targets - commitment at global level, higher budgets for inclusion, role models in leadership and attracting better talent, says the release.

Additionally, 36% of the surveyed organisations mentioned that they turned to external communities for inclusion support while 40% indicated that they already provided training for reducing hiring biases towards LGBTQ+ workgroups. While this is a welcome change in the right direction, on the flip side, 53% of the surveyed organisations stated that they did not have career development opportunities for people from the LGBTQ+ community.