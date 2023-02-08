ADVERTISEMENT

484 companies included in Bloomberg’s gender equality index for 2023

February 08, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Bloomberg has selected 484 companies for the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), from a fray of over 600, as recognition of the progress they have made in promoting gender inclusion and implementing diversity policies. Nine Indian companies have made it to this Index.

The 600-plus participating companies had disclosed their gender-related data through what is called Gender Reporting Framework.

GEI participants are scored against five key pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. In addition, exploratory questions were included in the Framework. These questions, surveyed but not scored, covered other areas such as race and sexual orientation, gender identity and ethnicity, says a press release.

For GEI members, companies led by women have higher representation of women at all levels. GEI member companies with greater than 30% women representation on the board have, on average, 27% of women executives within the corporation, as compared to 20% of women executives in firms with less than 30% of women on the board, the release adds.

In the release, Peter T. Grauer, chairman, Bloomberg, says: “The Bloomberg GEI remains an important resource for companies to identify any gaps and provides actionable steps to further reshape the future of work.”

Executive evaluations

Another theme amongst member companies is the integration of diversity policies in executive evaluations. This year, 64% of GEI members have implemented diversity and inclusion goals for managers in performance reviews, an eight-point increase from last year. The release notes the accompanying 2023 GEI Insights Report helps to illuminate the data cultivated, and provides a general analysis on the current state of social reporting in the corporate space. Key areas include: Intersectionality, flexible work and employee engagement.

Nine Indian companies make the cut

The nine Indian companies that made the cut in terms of gender-sensitive policies and practices are: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, Wipro Ltd and WNS Holdings Ltd. Hero MotoCorp and Vakrangee Ltd are the new members from India on the Bloomberg 2023 

