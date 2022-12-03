Careers in wildlife conservation

December 03, 2022 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Increasingly, it seems, members of the 21st century workforce are open to exploring careers that were deemed unorthodox just a decade ago. One arena of work and activism that could use enthusiastic, effective, and passionate individuals is wildlife conservation and protection. However, wildlife conservation is more than just what is ‘seen on TV’. It needs individuals from a multitude of backgrounds to come together to support not just animal protection but also living alongside wild animals in harmony, so India’s rich biodiversity maybe conserved. Here is a list of options:

Scientist/researcher: Wildlife protection work is compromised by a lack of statistical data, limited understanding of wild animals and their needs, insufficient consideration for the welfare of wildlife, and poor understanding of dynamics of co-existence. It requires individuals with a keen sense of curiosity, willing to ask the right questions and persevere to find the right answers and effective strategists who could better advise on policies relating to wild animals and their habitats. A Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Ecological Sciences or Zoology or even Wildlife Science is an added advantage. The Wildlife Institute of India and the National Centre for Biological Sciences offer an array of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses. However, even a graduate degree in any of the sciences is a great foundation to build upon.

Nature Educators: Who will carry the message to the public and especially to our young people? As more information about the needs of animals becomes available and we begin to understand those needs in greater detail, we need people to help communicate effectively to the public through workshops, school programmes or even simple outreach sessions targeting local communities. Many NGOs in the sector are on the lookout for outreach officers. To pursue a career in this, a background in basic science, combined with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree offered by Azim Premji University, is a bonus.

Social Scientists: Successful conservation of wildlife and preserving their habitat will require more nuanced understanding of the social dynamics and policy considerations that shape the fate of animals. Social scientists play a key role in understanding dynamics between people and animals and in the development and execution of interventions tailored to specific animal species, human communities and geographic regions. A Bachelor’s degree in social work or development as offered by institutes like TISS is a great enabler. Having a postgraduate degree in the same offer of training in the science of human behaviour change, effective policy making and the intelligent design of wildlife protection initiatives.

Forest Service Officers: The Indian government recruits officers to the prestigious Indian Forest Service through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination To take up the UPSC exam, a Bachelor’s degree is a must. Keep checking for updates on this as the government requirements may vary. Usually, a degree in forestry helps more. One can also enter this field through a state-specific selection exam. Either way, officers undergo rigorous training in various aspects of forest management and can play a direct and lasting role in wildlife protection.

Wildlife Artists: Art and culture are powerful ways of reinforcing the message of conservation and protection of wild animals, in the age of social media platforms and digital marketplaces. Whether you are a storyteller or a painter or a cartoonist or a sculptor, your passion for wildlife can shine through any medium you choose for a wider audience. Artists such as Rohan Chakravarthy and Sangeetha Kadur have revolutionized science communication to the public. Institutes such as Chitra Kala Parishat, and Sristhi School of Design, Bengaluru offer undergraduate or post-graduation courses in Fine Arts and to support those seeking to hone their talents and skills in such areas.

Filmmakers: Nothing is more compelling than a powerful story. Filmmakers who can narrate visually stunning stories, especially with today’s advanced technology, can win more people over to caring about the animals around them. The Kannada film Gandhada Gudi, showcasing Karnataka’s rich biodiversity, is one of the first such films to have a theatrical release! Educational institutions across the country offer various courses on filmmaking techniques. To be truly effective, attending courses to learn the nuances and techniques such as editing, sound recording, storyboarding and so on is preferable.

These are just some of the opportunities for those who would like to work in wildlife protection today.

The writer is the Senior Manager, Wildlife and Disaster Response at Humane Society International India.