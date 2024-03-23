Careers in the music industry

March 23, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Indian music has evolved over time to encompass classical forms, Western genres and a fusion of the two. With several social and cultural influences driving this change, vocalists have tweaked their craft to cater to the demands and trends of the times. Today, Indian music is segmented into a variety of genres and offers diverse career opportunities for budding singers.

Hindustani classical: One of the oldest and more traditional forms, it includes specific styles such as Khayal and Dhrupad among others. Aspiring musicians will require rigorous training in sur (tone) and laya (rhythm).

Semi-classical: With its base in classical music, semi-classical Indian music has sub-genres that include Thumri, Dadra and also folk music forms like Chaiti, Kajri, Saawan and Jhoola.

Light music: This includes folk music, bhajans, ghazals and film music.

ADVERTISEMENT

Western music: Western classical, Jazz, Blues, Rock, Pop and more recent forms resonate with Indian listeners and musicians.

Diverse options

Pursuing music as a profession, especially as a vocalist, involves hard work, as perfecting of the craft requires years of training and practice. Even after this, singers need patience and perseverance to make a mark.

Performing artist: As a performing artist, one can either join a band or be an individual performer. Once they establish their names, performing artists get lucrative opportunities at numerous domestic and international tours and music festivals.

Tutor: Vocalists can train aspirants as tutors and trainers. This can be done privately or as faculty in an institution that offers music as a subject. Today, one can also conduct classes online.

Music critic: This is an emerging career option and allows those with technical knowledge of music to write or speak about it.

Recording artist: Those who would like to freelance and explore multiple options can consider being playback or ad jingle artists, composers and more for music labels, production companies and bands.

Music production: Recording, arrangement, acoustic design, sound engineering are technical aspects that can be learnt through a variety of courses and offer job opportunities.

Role of technology

Technology has had a significant impact on the music industry, whether it is in learning or exploring avenues later. Singers can now get professional training through online sessions from their homes. By showcasing their talent on social media, they can gain new followers. Music production has also become affordable and easy with the availability of editing, recording and merging tools such as Ableton, Sibelius, Logic Pro and more. This allows musicians to produce music without having to depend on labels.

From the educational angle, music educators must emphasise practical training and design the curriculum in such a way that it includes the technological aspects as well.

The writer is Dean, School of Performing Arts, NMIMS Mumbai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.