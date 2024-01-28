Careers in the digital age of warehouse management

January 28, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST

Warehouse management has gone through a remarkable transformation in the digital era. The warehouse logistics and supply chain industry is witnessing a shift towards automation, data-driven decision-making, and interconnected operations. This means that there is a growing demand for a varied range of professionals and experts with skills tailored to the digital age.

One of the first questions aspiring warehouse professionals often ask is, “What qualifications do I need?” While there might not be specific undergraduate programmes in warehouse management, several educational paths can equip you for success in this dynamic field. Here are some options:

B.Sc. Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Provides a solid foundation in logistics, a crucial aspect of warehouse management.

BBA with a Focus on Operations Management: Prepares one for the challenges of running efficient warehouses.

MBA with a Specialisation in Supply Chain Management: An excellent choice for those seeking advanced knowledge and leadership roles.

While degrees offer valuable insights into warehouse management, the digital age has introduced a new layer of expertise. Courses and certifications in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are now highly relevant. Online platforms like Udemy, Coursera, edX, and UpGrad offer many programmes to help one stay ahead in this ever-evolving industry.

Evolving role

Warehouse managers play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of technology-equipped warehouses. In the digital age, their responsibilities extend far beyond traditional warehouse management. They are now responsible for:

Utilising technology: Warehouse managers leverage warehouse management/ execution software, inventory tracking systems, and data analytics to make informed decisions, optimise resources, and increase warehouse throughput.

Integrating IoT solutions: Managers must implement IoT systems to monitor warehouse conditions such as temperature, humidity, and equipment status.

Modernising maintenance: Staying up-to-date with the latest maintenance processes is essential. Managers need to ensure the smooth operation of automation systems and advanced machinery.

Automation and robotics have left a lasting mark on warehouse operations. Roles such as Robotics and Automation Engineers have emerged, focusing on designing and maintaining autonomous robots and conveyor systems. These professionals must continuously update their skills to meet the industry’s high standards and revolutionise warehouse operations. Additionally, IoT specialists are in high demand due to the integration of IoT in warehouse management.

E-commerce fulfillment centres

The advent of e-commerce has brought both challenges and opportunities to the world of warehouse management. The fast-paced nature of online shopping demands efficient supply chain and warehouse management. This opens doors for careers in warehousing, as professionals who can navigate these challenges become invaluable.

Roles like Supply Chain Analysts are crucial in optimising stock levels and enhancing supply chain efficiency by studying extensive datasets. Safety Specialists, another emerging role, prioritise safety in automation-driven environments, ensuring that human workers and automation systems work harmoniously.

The writer is the Director - India Operations at Bastian Solutions.

