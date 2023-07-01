Careers in the agricultural industry

July 01, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

There’s more to a career in the agricultural industry than harvesting crops, ploughing fields, feeding livestock, and planting seeds. Constant innovations and path-breaking research have brought about more options such as agricultural biotechnology, horticulture, pisciculture, agronomy, and genetic plant breeding. Here are a few options in the agriculture and allied industries

Administration and management

The agri-input companies and the Food Corporation of India, are always on the lookout for young professionals in administrative and managerial positions. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is another option for candidates interested in the administrative area. Farm management can interest people who want to engage in a more grassroots approach. To be eligible for administrative positions like Officers, Associates, Managers, and Directors, you must have appropriate degrees in the concerned branch.

Agricultural biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology uses technology to enhance the quantity, quality, and sustainability of agricultural products. It includes Molecular Biology, Genetic Engineering, Bioinformatics, and various other technologies to improve disease and pest resistance, crop yield, and nutritional value. Career scope in India includes research and development, regulatory affairs, and product management. There are several research institutes and universities in India that provide degree programmes in Agricultural Biotechnology.

Agricultural engineering

The agri-space always requires expert engineers to design specialised machinery for various stages of food and crop production. The agricultural engineer ideates systems for sustainable farming, and efficient methods of farming through technology, and is accountable for technical operations like irrigation, drainage systems, flood control, waste management, and related issues.

Research and education

At its core, horticulture is the art and science of plant production. A horticulturist is engaged in research, experimentation, and production of different kinds of plants. An agronomist, on the other hand, is involved in crop science and soil management. They research and experiment on effective farming practices, sustainable crop production, and soil and crop health. If you want a blend of theoretical approaches toward agriculture with an interest in research and academics, becoming an educator or a lecturer/professor might interest you.

Sales and marketing

Since the agriculture industry has become commercialised, there is a need for efficacious sales and marketing. Agri-input companies specialising in pesticides and fertilizers, and seed and equipment companies need a dedicated team to drive sales and market their products. So do nurseries and flower shops. Irrespective of conventional or modern-day marketing processes, there is much scope here and digital marketing is currently a lucrative space in this industry.

Law and finance

Financial officers, auditors, economists, and lawyers are integral to the whole process of food and crop production, and supply chain operations. Without them, the industry can’t function at optimum levels.

Education requirements

Whether your interest lies in horticulture or animal husbandry, agronomy, pisciculture, agribusiness, or agricultural law, it is necessary to have a solid educational foundation in the chosen branch. A Bachelor’s or a Master’s degree in Agriculture, Genetic Plant Breeding, Soil and Water Management, and Agricultural Engineering are some options. For those interested in the marketing and business domain of the industry, pursuing an MBA with a specialisation in agribusiness or agricultural economics might be the right fit. An LLB degree with a specialisation in Agricultural Law is an option for upcoming lawyers with an interest in the agri-space.

The writer is the Co-founder of Digicides, a SAAS-based agri-tech start-up