Careers in Sustainable Architecture

February 27, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

Unsustainability occurs whenever there is ‘waste’ in the form of energy, materials, labour and any resource that goes into the building of the ‘Modern Habitat’. Modern habitat refers to everything that has come up after the Industrial Revolution. The word ‘habitat’ does not limit itself to meaning sheltering humans from the elements of Nature. Today’s building requirements are based on an economy that believes in unlimited exponential growth fuelled by ever-increasing production and consumption. Thus, anyone who intends to pursue a career in Architecture needs to think, mean and act sustainably. It’s not a choice anymore.

Every building or built environment has to be sustainable in every possible way without compromising on the liveability or usability of the end result. This offers various career opportunities in sustainable architecture. Here are a few options that can be pursued after a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture. While a Master’s degree is not essential, it would help the individual be better equipped.

Building Energy Analyst

They help clients understand potential opportunities to save energy by incorporating daylighting, HVAC, passive ventilation, drinking water, sanitation, and waste management infrastructure into the design. An analyst can be involved at the design stage or even suggest improvements to an existing building to make it carbon-neutral or negative. At the design stage, the analysts can simulate the various design elements and give inputs to the designers.

Green Building Accredited Professional

The role pertains to conducting sustainability audits for a project at the design stage, during the construction and after the building is occupied. One needs to know the pros and cons of various auditing systems, as many existing systems employ a backdoor system to push in their goods and services in the name of ‘green’, ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘sustainable’. There is a critical need to develop guidelines for green building, especially in countries like India. Green building practices have to be self-initiated and self-audited if they are to become the new normal.

Conservation Architect

Being a Conservation Architect involves more than conserving or restoring heritage structures. He/she also has to take charge of the ‘Adaptive Reuse’ of existing structures, which may or may not be defined as ‘heritage’. This approach will help reduce the carbon footprint and carbon sequestering of existing structures. This New Age architect will need to work collaboratively with a team of diverse professionals including interior architects, structural engineers, craftspersons, and electrical and mechanical service personnel.

Landscape Architect

The landscape architect plays a crucial role, especially in large projects like institutional buildings, campuses, neighbourhoods and towns, and city-level interventions. This role should not be an afterthought of greening the building and surroundings after a structure is built. A landscape architect should integrate the structure with the environment inside and outside. To do this, the landscape architect must think and acts like an ecologist who is aware of ecological principles. These can include but are not limited to an understanding of permaculture, forestry, urban wildlife, local ecosystems, and local flora and fauna.

Material Architect

There is an emerging need to create professionals who are specialised in materials that can be used in a building solely from the perspective of sustainability. He/she will have to take into account the location and availability of local materials and human resources for a project and even the possible impact of the building on local economies including engaging maximum human resources where available. All this will need to be identified and presented to the client and the design team. The material architect’s role will be more pronounced in large-scale projects.

The writer is Director, School of Architecture, CMR University Bengaluru.