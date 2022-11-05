Careers in sustainability

Sustainability has become a key issue across sectors and hence the need for professionals is also growing. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Businesses can continue only if there is a committed and reliable focus on sustainability. Over the last decade or so, the sustainability sector in India has evolved and companies are integrating environmental and social sustainability as a core part of their operations. COVID-19 has further highlighted the need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices. With new businesses in the sustainability sector, new jobs have been created. The rise of the circular economy is also driving the creation of local jobs and enhancing environmental stewardship. With sustainability becoming an issue in sectors ranging from manufacturing, fashion, hospitality, and aviation to tourism, the options for green jobs are plenty. Job profiles include transforming business models, reducing the company’s energy and water usage and emissions and waste, and focusing on renewable energy.

Courses in sustainability

In India, several Indian universities such as IITs, IIMs, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TERI, IP, SIU and XIMB, College of Engineering in Pune, SRM University in Chennai, and Anant University now offer specialised courses in environmental sustainability at the graduate as well as postgraduate levels. Also, there are various specialised professional certificate courses in sustainability. Students learn how to transform organisations to do business by formulating and implementing sustainability strategies. The coursework combines the study of management with classes in state-of-the-art sustainability practice and science. The curriculum and training cover specific areas like green economy, sustainable product creation, green marketing, green manufacturing, and so on. Several foreign universities such as Sustainability Management School, Switzerland; University of California, Stanford University, and Harvard University, the U.S.; and the University of Waterloo, Canada, also offer similar courses.

Career options

Sustainability careers, which are in demand, include environmental engineers, green building professionals, agriculture and food scientists, smart city planners, energy managers, water engineers and scientists. New jobs such as green builders, wave energy producers and wind energy workers are gaining momentum. Designers work in the sustainability industry as green design professionals and as architects, urban planners and landscapers. There is an increase in demand for solar installers, appliance technicians and recycling operatives. Some of the interesting and trending green jobs are in sustainable procurement, policymaking on environment and ecosystem management.

One of the most notable changes in the field is the inclusion of sustainability in the C-suite, which oversees all of the company’s sustainability-related issues, ranging from its methods of energy management to climate protection. A sustainability head is responsible for a company’s environmental impact, resources and plans. He/she develops the brand’s environmental and social improvement strategy, and works across the supply chain to help establish the brand’s reputation as a leader and pioneer in sustainable practices;

Today, there are jobs in finance such as renewable energy finance, energy efficiency, sustainable fashion and sustainable wine. Within climate tech companies, the biggest needs are in software development, engineering, data science and analytics, people operations and sales because all skills are useful for climate action. Even insurance companies have jobs for a sustainability specialist. Since these companies communicate with customers about risks like flooding, hurricanes and fire, an insurance broker with a sustainability background can calculate different risks and set new standards accordingly.

Sustainability related jobs are expected to grow in number. Since business leaders across industries are setting ambitious goals to be carbon-negative in the near future, there might come a time when the growth in green jobs will outpace the growth in green talent.

The writer is the CEO, AGI Greenpac