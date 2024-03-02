Careers in languages and translations

March 02, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

The language translation and localisation industry in India has been growing rapidly. According to an article on the Translate Day website in January 2023, translation services market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.07% by 2028 and employment of interpreters and translators by 4% by 2032.

There is an inherent demand for Indian and foreign language translators, both in the private and public sector. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics , employment in the translation business is expected to grow by 20% till 2029. But today we are losing out on crores of business, primarily because of the lack of translators who have little knowledge of language computing.

With the growth of digitisation, more people in India want to read content in regional languages, be it for consumer durables or any other industry. Almost 90% of Internet users prefer to consume regional content before making online purchases. Even product labels have instructions written in regional languages. Despite the entry of AI in the field, there is a need for human translators. Machines cannot capture the nuances of language and the culture it represents. In domains like Healthcare, bad translations can have serious consequences.

Educational requirements

A degree or diploma in a regional language along with qualifications in software programming or Information Technology will be of value. Those with university degrees in language translations may stand a better chance in getting the right jobs. Ahmedabad University offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Translation and Creative Writing. Delhi University seeks to integrate programmes in technology with courses in modern regional languages. The added advantage here is that of case study and interaction with experienced translators as well as suitable placements in the appropriate industry.

Careers

Content creators: Many IT service start-ups, consumer durable industries, and consulting groups require content creators to write inregional languages.

Product managers: Product managers oversee and avoid the inherent risk associated with translation initiatives while enhancing the product value. They have to support multilingual projects, ensure accuracy of the translations and double-check the entire document.

Translators: The demand for translators cuts across industries such as e-commerce, travel and tourism, manufacturing, healthcare, law banking, finance, and education. All have critical content that needs high-quality translation.

Desktop publishing (DTP): In a translation context, DTP comes after the translation, editing and proofreading stage. This involves the formatting of the localised text in order to match the source text. Most companies offer specialised training and there are many career openings available for DTP operators.

Foreign language translators: This section has always been in high demand. Openings are also available as teachers to provide instruction on grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, cultural context, and language-specific nuances.

Proofreaders: Content in regional languages needs to be checked before it is published. There are many job opportunities for bilingual proofreaders.

While there are plenty of opportunities for freshers, those already in the field should upskill themselves to enhance their output and to grow both professionally and personally.

