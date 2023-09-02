Careers in Industrial Robotics and Mobility

September 02, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

The fourth Industrial Revolution, also referred to as Industry 4.0, is characterised by the emergence of Robotics, Mobility, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). This era holds immense potential to revolutionise the manufacturing and logistics industry, creating safer environments and increasingly efficient operations.

Industrial Robotics and Mobility generally involves robots, cobots and autonomous systems performing various tasks in industrial warehouse settings. Industrial Robotics engineers use them to automate repetitive, dangerous and high-precision tasks. Examples include welding, painting, assembly, packaging, sorting and quality control in various industries. Mobility, on the other hand, focuses on the movement of people and goods from one place to another. With the rise of the e-commerce industry and the growing demand for faster, more accurate and more efficient logistics, mobility has become indispensable. This can be seen in the demand and innovation around autonomous vehicles, cranes, shuttles, and autonomous storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). There has also been significant growth in the software systems and programmes required to operate these solutions. These technologies enable injury-free work environments with increased productivity.

What it takes

Aspiring professionals can pursue Engineering courses in disciplines such as Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Mechatronics, Embedded Systems and Computer Science. Some Bachelor’s degree programmes now offer specialisations in AI and ML as well. Today, it’s not uncommon for both Indian and foreign universities to offer Master’s and Doctoral courses in Robotics.

Apart from technical knowledge, essential competencies include analytical and systems thinking, strong computational skills, complex problem-solving abilities using an interdisciplinary approach, aptitude for lifelong learning, good communication skills and the ability to work in cross-functional teams.

Several paths

A career in Industrial Robotics and Mobility offers diverse opportunities in roles that involve designing and programming robots and mobility systems, maintaining and repairing them, and managing their operations. Designers and programmers are responsible for the design and development of these systems, while technicians handle maintenance and repairs. Engineers ensure their smooth operation through software programs to perform assigned functions.

Candidates with relevant educational backgrounds, technical knowledge and project experience can work in system integration, application development, quality control, manufacturing and R&D. Possible job titles include robotics programmer, robotics designer, systems engineer/architect, QA/testing engineer and product designer.

Robotics and Mobility are rapidly expanding fields with applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, defence, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food processing, e-commerce and warehousing. Consequently, the demand for skilled engineers is on the rise.

Keeping up with the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the industry poses a significant challenge for professionals in the field. Continuous research and innovations require professionals to stay up-to-date with trends. Short courses, seminars and workshops focused on new and upgraded technologies play a pivotal role in keeping professionals current and relevant in the industry.

The writer is Director-India Operations, Bastian Solutions.