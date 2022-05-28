Careers in Human Resources

A career in Human Resources offers opportunities to help people and ample scope for interpersonal communication

A career in Human Resources offers opportunities to help people and ample scope for interpersonal communication

The role of Human Resources has undergone some significant changes recently. Today, in addition to routine workforce management, HR leaders also play a strategic role in planning and implementing talent strategies, encouraging professional growth, and leading workforce skill development. Here are some of the most promising career prospects in the world of HR:

Learning and Development Specialist

This is no longer only about offering industry-specific training to employees in a bid to make them more proficient in their area of expertise. L&D specialists, today, are responsible for a wide range of elements that facilitate the workforce's end-to-end development, from diversity and inclusion to soft skills training, mindset transformation, and employee career mapping. In addition to technical understanding of specific subjects, L&D professionals must be well versed in the basic principles of human psychology, change management, and various HRM tools.

Human Resource Analyst

Human resource analysts empower leadership groups to analyse employee data, maintain optimal business productivity, and undertake calculated decisions in areas concerning employee engagement, employee retention, and HR cost management. Apart from expertise in data processing and visualisation tools, the ability to listen, collate feedback and make necessary amendments will help one prosper in this sphere.

Employee engagement specialist

Workforces have been stretched and strained since the outbreak of the pandemic, leading to a greater risk of health-related issues in employees. A report conducted by Global Wellness Institute shows that 65% of companies are ramping up their efforts and expenditures on employee mental health and wellness. Employee Engagement Managers work to increase retention rates, productivity, satisfaction, loyalty, and holistic wellbeing within their workforce. Other than ace communication skills, an ideal candidate should be result-oriented and possess the ability to establish a collaborative ecosystem.

Employee onboarding specialist

The more motivated and satisfied employees are, the better they will perform leading to higher productivity, profitability, and customer satisfaction. The role requires one to undertake comprehensive onboarding procedures, bridging the gaps between new employees, the management, and the HR department. Candidates must have excellent communication skills with the ability to create a positive, transparent, and supportive environment for new recruits.

Talent acquisition manager

With technology continuing to change the nature of jobs, finding the right talent becomes imperative. As the person responsible for matching the right person with the right job, Talent Acquisition Managers work closely with senior leadership in defining a role, and then shortlisting and hiring the appropriate candidate. Some managers may also be undertaking onboarding and L&D functions. The ideal candidate should be an expert in employee regulations and HR processes, with experience in delivery and account management.

The writer is Vice President-HR, Fujitsu Global Delivery Centre