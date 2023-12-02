Careers in furniture research and development

December 02, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

Furniture has always been an essential part of human life, bringing comfort, usefulness, and aesthetic appeal to our living spaces. The progress of furniture design and manufacture is a continuous process driven by research and development (R&D). R&D allows professionals to push the boundaries of creativity, introduce new concepts, materials, designs and improve product quality and performance, in response to changing consumer demands and preferences, and contribute to the industry’s overall growth R&D personnel also aim to develop sustainable and environment-friendly materials and solutions to reduce waste and enhance production processes.

Furniture R&D provides a diverse range of job opportunities at research institutions, universities, and private enterprises. Some potential career paths include:

Furniture designer: This creative specialist specialises in designing unique and visually appealing furniture. They play an important role by collaborating with R&D teams to incorporate new materials, technologies, and manufacturing procedures into their designs. A Bachelor’s degree in Furniture Design, Industrial Design, or a comparable discipline offers a strong foundation in design principles, materials, and manufacturing methods. To bring their ideas to reality, furniture designers must have a unique blend of aesthetic vision, technical competence, and practicality. Hands-on skills in prototyping and model-making further enhance a furniture designer’s abilities.

Product testing and quality assurance specialist: This specialist is in charge of carrying out rigorous testing methods to verify the safety, durability, and quality of furniture goods. They create and implement testing processes, conduct quality checks at various stages of production, and analyse data to discover potential problems or opportunities for improvement. A Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Industrial Design, or a related subject is required for this position. It is critical to understand quality control procedures, statistical analysis, and testing requirements. These specialists must have good analytical skills in order to evaluate product performance, durability, and safety. Attention to detail, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to interpret and apply industry norms and standards are required.

Sustainability consultant: With increased environmental concerns, there is a greater need for sustainable furniture. Sustainability consultants work in the furniture sector to find eco-friendly alternatives, reduce waste, and develop recycling and upcycling techniques. Consultants with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Sustainability, or a similar discipline are well-versed in environmental challenges, sustainable methods, and resource management. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) certifications exhibit additional sustainable design and reporting skills. Key skills include a deep understanding of sustainable materials and manufacturing processes, knowledge of environmental regulations and certifications, the ability to conduct life cycle assessments, strong analytical and problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills.

Material scientist: Material scientists play an important role in furniture R&D by focusing on the discovery and application of new materials for furniture production. They test various combinations, taking into account variables such as strength, adaptability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. A Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Materials Science, Chemistry, or a related discipline is required to get an understanding of various materials such as metals, polymers, composites, and environmentally friendly alternatives. Expertise in material characterisation procedures, as well as proficiency in data processing and interpretation, are needed skills. Further, strong problem-solving skills, creativity in material development, and a focus on sustainability are required to promote innovation.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture.