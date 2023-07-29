Careers in Fisheries Science

July 29, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Fisheries Science is an important discipline, which can generate around three million employment opportunities in India. Of the nine million people employed in the fisheries sector, less than 0.01% are professionally qualified. It is a branch of Life Science dealing with interaction of water systems with human beings. It includes study of oceanography, ecology, biology, economics and management of fisheries. There are various courses available in India for higher education in Fisheries Science which includes certificate, diploma, under graduate, post graduate and doctoral programmes.

Courses available

The Bachelor’s in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) is a four-year programme that includes multidisciplinary subjects like fish management, processing, aquaculture, fishing technology, conservation, fisheries environment and extension. Selection is through National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Some states offer admission on the basis of Class 12 board exam marks. The Central Institute of Fisheries, Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET), affiliated to Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala offers a four-year B.FSc. Nautical Science programme that focuses more on the study of fish capturing techniques, nautical science and operation of fishing vessels. Admission is through separate entrance examination. As part of skill development, B.Voc. programmes are available in fish processing, processing technology and industrial fish processing technology. A B. Tech programme in Fisheries Engineering is also available.

Master’s programmes in Fisheries Science (M.F.Sc.) are available in Aquaculture, Fish Nutrition and Feed Technology, Aquatic Animal Health Management, Fisheries Resource Management, Aquatic Environment Management, Fisheries Engineering and Technology, Fish Processing Technology and Fisheries Economics. Other connected PG programmes include M.Sc. in Disaster Management, Bio-Technology and Bio-Informatics, Marine Micro Biology and Marine Drugs, and Climate Science. PG Diploma Courses in Aquarium Science and Technology and in Industrial Aquaculture and LLM in Maritime law are also available. Fisheries Science graduates can pursue graduate and doctoral programmes abroad especially in the United States, Australia, EU countries and Canada.

Apart from these, there are also certificate courses like fish farming, entrepreneurship, industrial fisheries, fisheries engineering, fish processing, quality control and ornamental fish farming available for those who have completed Class 10 under any board. The duration ranges from three months to one year. Some courses are also available under the vocational streams. Graduates can also consider international certification programmes like fish conservation, fisheries science, fisheries science and management, wildlife and conservation biology, food safety and standards. Students who have cleared the Class 12 board exams can consider diploma programmes in fish products technology, fisheries technology, and industrial aquaculture.

Opportunities

Jobs are available across the government, public and private sectors. Postgraduate students who have qualified in the NET can also take up academic positions in colleges. Potential employers include Marine Product Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Fisheries Survey of India (FSI), NIO, WHO, FAO, NACA, NABARD, EIA and banks. Other possibilities are seafood processing and export units, aquafeed plants and fishing gear industries and pharmaceutical companies in the private sector. B.F.Sc. graduates can also work with State fisheries departments. Banks employ fisheries graduates and postgraduates as Agriculture Officers. Climate change adaptation and mitigation is emerging as one of the potential areas of research. With fish being one of the cheapest animal protein sources, entrepreneurship opportunities are also increasing.

The writer is a Professor, Transdisciplinary University of Health Sciences and Technology, Bengaluru. tpsethu2000@gmail.com