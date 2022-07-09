Careers in cancer research

As the burden of cancer increases, early detection and successful prevention is essential. This is where cancer research plays a critical role

With cases of cancer increasing each year, there is an urgent need to improve the detection, prevention and treatment. Cancer researchers are vital professionals who study cancer cells and use their scientific skills to improve treatment options.

The scope of a cancer researcher is diverse. One can opt for various research fields such as data scientist, research assistant, clinical researcher, bio-statistician, policy maker, epidemiologist, medical oncologist, and more. Apart from this, having a degree in this field also opens up opportunities in non-research-intensive careers such as scientific publishing, patent law, teaching, science journalism, policy, and administration and management in science.

A researcher working in the lab observes drugs and other chemical compounds that mix and interact with the cancer cells. They operate many specialised equipment for testing purposes, create records of the experiment, learning the side-effects of various drugs and medications, reviewing the research findings and finding about the effects of various cancers on a human body.

Requirements

To become a cancer researcher, a degree in one of the following is required: Medicine; Bio-technology; Bio-medical Sciences; Genetics; Cellular Biology; or Chemistry. To progress in one’s career and gain increased credentials, aspirants must pursue a Master’s and Ph.D. Many colleges offer students a post-doctoral fellowship to continue research. Scholarships from government or individual schools are available. Those who opt for a degree in medicine can play an active role in research while also being a certified physician.

Apart from educational qualification, a cancer researcher needs to develop skills such as Analytics and problem-solving; Time management; Domain skills like wet lab and dry lab; Critical thinking; Written as well as oral communication; Creativity; Smart team work and Project development

As the burden of cancer increases, early detection and successful prevention is essential. Cancer researchers can help build improved treatment protocols and also build awareness.

The writer is Chancellor, Sanskriti University