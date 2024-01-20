Careers in Astronomy

January 20, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

With the success of Chandrayaan-3, the nation’s eyes have turned towards Space Science and Astronomy, which cover many topics, from observing celestial objects to sending rockets searching for another ‘Earth.’ The major fields of astronomy include Astrophysics, Astrometry, Astrogeology, and Astrobiology. Each field deals with a varied range of interests, ranging from cosmology, the study of birth and end of the universe to Helioseismology, the study of the interior structure of stars. Astrophysics includes learning about Cosmology, Spectroscopy, Photometry, Heliophysics, Helioseismology, and Asteroseismology, while Astrometry studies the precise motion of all celestial objects like planets, stars, and so on. I

With an understanding of the composition of the planet and the features of planets, one can define if the planet is habitable. The Astrogeology branch deals with this. It is closely related to exogeology, which focuses on how geology relates to celestial bodies like planets, moons, asteroids, meteorites, and comets. Once the geology is understood, the crucial part of making it a habitable planet comes into play. The study of the search for life outside our Earth is called Astrobiology. Thus, a spectrum of educational degrees awaits those interested in these fields.

Certifications and diplomas: Short-term programmes providing foundational knowledge in Astronomy are ideal for enthusiasts who have just developed an interest in this field.

Undergraduate courses: A B.Sc. in Astronomy offers a comprehensive grounding in the subject, which covers celestial mechanics, astrophysics, and observational techniques. Hands-on experience with telescopes and data analysis often feature prominently.

Postgraduate courses: An M.Sc. Astrophysics or specialisation in Astrophysics delves into into specialised areas and advanced research. Astounding phenomena, planetary exploration, and cosmological inquiries await the eager scholar.

Doctoral courses: A Ph.D. in Astronomy is a testament to original research and intellectual prowess and forging new pathways in scientific inquiry.

For an M.Sc. Astronpomy or Astrophysics, students can look at institutes such as Pondicherry University; Punjabi University, Patiala; Osmania University; Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Indian Institute of Science, Madurai Kamaraj University; Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam; Pandit RaviShankar Shukla University, Roorkee, and Swami Ramanand Teerth University, Nanded.

Apart from the above, numerous research institutes offer postgraduate and doctoral programs such as the Harish Chandra Research Institute; Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru; Institute of Physics (IOP), Bhubaneswar; Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar; Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune; Inter-University Consortium for DAE Facilities (IUC-DAEF), Indore; Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru; National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru; Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Bengaluru; Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Pune; National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Pune; Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), Ahmedabad; Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru; S.. Bose Centre for Basic Natural Sciences (SNBNCBS), Kolkata; and The Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc.), Chennai.

Career options in the field have a wide range. Some possibilities include

Researcher/Academician: This involvesconceiving experiments, scrutinising data, and sharing their revelations in esteemed journals. Academic journals play a pivotal role in the research process of the next generation.

Observatory technician: He/she is involved in experiments conducted in the observatories. Behind every celestial discovery lies the precision work of observatory technicians who manage telescopes and associated equipment, ensuring precise observations and contributing to the quest for knowledge.

Astrophotographer: Astrophotographers capture stunning celestial images, merging artistry with science. Their work adorns scientific publications and inspires the public’s imagination, fostering a deeper appreciation for the cosmos.

Space educators: Educators craft and deliver educational programmes that ignite curiosity in the minds of both young and old.

Space industry consultant: With the rise of private enterprises, there is a huge demand for experts in celestial mechanics, orbital dynamics, and space technology. Consultants play a pivotal role in propelling the space industry forward. Opportunities have opened up both in the private sector as well as in the government, where organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have employment avenues for scientists, engineers, and software analysts.

The writer is CMD, Space Group of Companies.

