Career prospects in Molecular Biology

Molecular biology is emerging as one of the potential Life Science courses, which have wide applications in the healthcare sector. Molecular Biology involves the study of molecular processes that connect microbiology, medicine, physiology, pharmacology, cytogenetics and biochemistry and also play a role in new drug development, pharmacokinetics, biotechnology and genomic studies. Applications of molecular biology in microbiology research includes characterisation of microorganisms using polymerase chain reaction, sequencing and characterisation of microorganisms based on DNA and RNA availability. The most recent application was seen in the production of DNA and mRNA vaccines against COVID-19. The field has gained importance after the pandemic due to its potential applications in the production of biologicals against contagious and zoonotic diseases, as it facilitates the identification of the genetic makeup of the pathogenic organisms including virulence, pathogenicity, antibiotic sensitivity and antimicrobial resistance.

Applications in pharmacology help develop new drug molecules since cellular and molecular processes are fundamental for identifying the conjugation processes between the substrate and binding compounds. Antimicrobial resistance is emerging as a potential threat to men and animals in the future leading to increased drug resistance. With the possibility of using Molecular Biology in genetic engineering, immunology, regenerative biology, the scope has widened. Recent research has also focused on personalised medicines through molecular and cellular processes. This can help develop solutions to diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinsons. The branch can also be used in oncology research, stem cell therapy, forensics studies and transplantation technologies.

Courses and careers

Students who are interested in clinical research, microbiology, biochemistry, pharmacology and genetics can choose molecular biology for their undergraduate, graduate, postgraduate or research programmes. However, with undergraduate courses related to molecular biology being comparatively fewer, other options include a Bachelor of Life Sciences such as Zoology, Biochemistry, Physiology, Biostatistics, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology or Genetics. They can choose Molecular Biology courses at the postgraduate level. Clinical and paramedical graduates — especially in the field of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Veterinary Science, Forensic Science, Biomedical Science, or Microbiology — can choose courses related to clinical research. Postgraduate programmes in Medical Oncology, Cytogenetics, Medical Neurosciences, Medical/Clinical Microbiology, Human Physiology, Bioinformatics, Immunology, Bioengineering, Biotechnology, Clinical Research and Vaccine Production are some sought-after courses.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, and the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, offer doctoral and post-doctoral programmes in Molecular Biology. Other institutes include Azim Premji University, Bengaluru; Manipal University; Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetam, and research institutions. The Kochi campus of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetam has launched a Bachelor’s degree in Nanomedicine and Molecular Medicine. There are also online courses available on MOOC platforms such as Coursera.

Opportunities

There are various prospects in the field of academia, research, industry, healthcare and the diagnostic sector in India and abroad. The U.S., the U.K., Canada, New Zealand, Canada, The Netherlands, and Singapore have excellent courses in the Life Sciences. Admission requirements include SAT/ACT and GRE for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes and scores in English proficiency tests such as IELTS and TOEFL. Students must consider their interest, aptitude, and relevance of the programme before they take a decision. Universities, colleges, research institutions, research and development sector, pharmaceuticals, industries and molecular laboratories are some of the areas in which jobs abound.

The writer is a Professor, Transdisciplinary University of Health Sciences & Technology, Bengaluru. E-mail: tpsethu2000@gmail.com

