Career prospects for you

I am pursuing a B.Tech. in CSE from Bihar Engineering College and also preparing for the UPSC exam. I have studied in a Hindi medium school till Class 10. But my preparations for the exams are in English. I understand what I read but am not able to write well in English. What can I do to improve? — Ankit Kumar

Dear Ankit,

Here are a few tips that might help — write a journal every day. Short, brief sentences that can over time expand and become more elaborate. Brush up on your grammar, read as much as you can, so that drafting, framing, expressing and articulating will not be a challenge. Try and see if you can write small blogs / notes / stories / essays on varied topics and get a mentor who can give you feedback and help clean it up with some sound suggestions and recommendations. It will help build your confidence!

I am doing an UG course in Economics from SN University Kerala. I opted for this because I wanted to enter the civil services. But now I want to start a business in aerospace. I am very confused about what I should do. — Anoop Kumar U

Dear Anoop,

That a huge shift in orbit both in terms of education and interest. I would suggest a career profile first and, then if you are still insistent on the aerospace business idea, get a job in that industry and see what it entails — the challenges and the difficulties before you commit to starting a business with no knowledge and backing!

I have finished my Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. I have a keen interest in the textile industry and am considering a Master’s in Textile Design .Should I do this in India or abroad? What are my prospects? — Akshay Tomar

Dear Akshay,

Certainly the U.S. is a step ahead of other countries in providing the best textile engineering courses globally. I suggest you start doing your research asap to shortlist good schools and the costs. Textile is a growing industry and Textile Engineering offers a bright career because the demand and supply will never diminish. Various job opportunities available are as a Medical Textiles Engineer, Process Engineer, Operations Supervisor, Quality Control Supervisor, Process Improvement Engineer and so on.

I have finished my graduation and have completed the CPT exam. I am stuck at CA inter. My parents are forcing me to go for coaching for the banking exams. They want me to get a job first and then do the CA. What should I do? — Abhishek Dhotre

Dear Abhishek,

What do you want to do? How long do you want to crack inter? How many more attempts have you planned? What is your Plan B, in case CA takes very long? I think your parents are only looking at a secure option for you — to start being independent and earn your own finances. First, spend some time to get clarity in what you want and then have an open conversation with your parents.

