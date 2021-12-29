Five career options in pharma

29 December 2021 08:52 IST

The pharmaceutical sector has numerous opportunities for growth and development

India enjoys a prominent position in the global pharmaceutical market. Apart from being the largest provider of generic drugs worldwide, India caters to more than 50% of global demand for various vaccines. With numerous opportunities of growth and development in the sector, here are five promising career options in the industry.

Pharmaceutical sales representative

They are sales professionals specialised in selling pharmaceutical and medical products. They assess clients’ needs and present suitable promoted products and also coordinate with and persuade doctors to advise products and perform cost-benefit analysis. They prepare and maintain records for sales leads and the progress status of accounts.

Regulatory specialists

They assist biotechnology or medicine companies to get approval for their products. They also advise scientists on how to follow regulations when developing medicines and consult with government officials on how to make devices or substances compliant. They ensure that all the activities that take place within a drug’s lifespan meets every guideline and apply for necessary approvals and marketing permits as well as track, obtain and renew any required permits and licenses. Successful regulatory specialists are critical thinkers who understand both government and medicine policy.

Clinical data managers

They provide guidance to teams of data analysts and researchers who collect and evaluate clinical data. They organise the data from trials and work with other professionals to manage the data. Apart from that, they document, verify, validate and execute regulatory compliant programmes to perform clinical data management activities. They also take part in study planning for the timely initiation of CRF and database design as well as edit checks.

Pharmaceutical research scientists

They perform research for drug/medicine discovery, development, as well as testing. These professionals execute experiments usually as part of a team-based project to introduce new drugs/medicines in the market. They are mostly found working for biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies with specialised attention on medical therapeutics invention.

Biotechnology consultant

They offer guidance and advice to managers at biotechnology organisations on ways to develop improved medicines and medical devices. They also offers assistance by helping clients to solve issues and address problems, such as helping organisations to make the right decisions on tool and equipment purchases or introducing latest technologies or products, like medical and pharmaceuticals devices. Through a better understanding of treatments, medical devices and developing products within the industry, biotech consultants provide accurate advice to increase profits.

The writer is Executive Director, ENTOD Pharmaceutical