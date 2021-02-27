When connecting helps

27 February 2021 18:44 IST

Do you like to talk, socialise and meet new people? Here are some career options for you

There are a million career opportunities but the inability to understand what is best for one has put students under a lot of pressure. Students need to be guided towards something that suits their temperament. Take for example, people who love to talk, socialise and interact with new people. With the market looking for people-friendly personalities, here are a few options that such people can consider:

Sales/Business development: This tops the list, as people skills help one connect with others, engage, and capture their attention to make a sale or improve the business.

Expected Monthly Income: Between ₹40,000 and ₹2,00,000 a month, based on targets and sale share.

Guest relation manager: Think on your feet? Comfortable with strangers? Then the service industry will be a good fit. Also known as customer relations, this could mean being a manager at a restaurant, a hotel chain or anywhere in the service industry. You need to be social and build relationships.

Expected Monthly Income: Between ₹30,000 and ₹60,000 a month, based on seniority and experience.

Event planner: This requires building a relationship and camaraderie with the potential client and your team to ensure ensure seamless execution of plans and efficient and timely delivery.

Expected Monthly Income: Between ₹30,000 and ₹3,00,000 a month, based on experience.

Public relations manager: This role requires creating and building a relationship between your organisation and its employees, media and others. Apart from being social, you also need the gift of the gab.

Expected Monthly Income: Between ₹25,000 and ₹70,000 a month, based on experience, seniority, industry knowledge, media relations, and more.

Counsellor: If you are good at speaking before people, like listening to others and meeting new people, consider a job as a student, employee, relationship or psychological counsellor.

Expected Monthly Income: Between ₹30,000 to ₹1,0,000 a month, based on experience, seniority, industry knowledge and relationships.

The writer is COO, ODM Educational Group.