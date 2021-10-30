Fancy a cuppa?

The tea industry is the second largest employer in India after the railways and offers several lucrative opportunities

The Indian tea industry provides numerous direct and indirect job opportunities across the country. Being the second-largest tea producer in the world after China, India is the highest producers of orthodox, CTC, green, and organic teas.

According to some projections, the country will see a growth in production at a CAGR of 4.2% and by 2026, and the industry is expected to produce an annual crop of 1.40 million tonnes.

Over 100 years old, the industry contributes significantly to the Indian economy and is a substantial foreign exchange earner. Currently, total export stands at $826.47 million in FY20.

Career opportunities

In India and abroad, there is a wide scope for careers. The various tea companies, gardens, associations and broking houses offer many well-paid positions. Roles range from a project scientist, microbiologist, tea taster, researcher, tea broker, consultant, or manager.

In order to become a farmer or cultivator, one does not need any specific qualification. However, a degree in Agricultural Science or a B.Sc. in Botany, Food Sciences, Horticulture or allied fields is sought-after.

In a tea garden, there are also opportunities for doctors and other health professionals. Welfare activities in tea gardens offer opportunities to those who have a bent for social work. Organisations like the UNICEF have been supporting projects in many estates.

Many colleges and universities in India and abroad provide a specialised course in Tea Husbandry and Technology in the Bachelor B.Sc. Agriculture programme (as an elective subject) and in the M.Sc. Agriculture programme.

Some of the prestigious training programmes in India are offered by the Tea Research Association (TRA) and UPASI. A complete list and detailed information can be found on the Tea Board of India’s official website.

Essential skills

Interested candidates must have a knowledge and understanding of the tea market. Those looking for a career in tea tasting must have keen taste buds and should ideally avoid smoking and heavy drinking. The job also demands leadership qualities, and the ability to deal with labour is an added advantage, especially for plantation and factory managers.

