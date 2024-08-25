Career opportunities in Genomics

The last couple of decades have seen rapid advances in Science and Technology that have contributed to innovations across industries, including the healthcare space. One such field is Genomics, which has been a transformative guide for medical professionals, offering crucial actionable insights into familial health histories and predisposition to certain diseases, and directing them in designing tailored treatment for their patients. With continual technological strides, this constantly advancing field is not only addressing unmet healthcare needs but is also creating an array of job prospects.

With over 70 million individuals in India affected by genetic disorders, the demand for skilled professionals in the field of Molecular Biology, Cancer Biology, Bioinformatics, Data Analytics and Interpretation, Genetics, and Microbiology is rapidly on the rise. Careers in Genomics can be divided into the following categories:

Lab operations

Experts in the domains of Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Biochemistry, and Allied Life Sciences play crucial roles in laboratory settings, performing research and analysis of biological samples to uncover genetic variations, understand molecular mechanisms, elucidate biological pathways, and pave the way for targeted treatments and drug discovery. There is severe unmet need in areas such as Reproductive Health, Inherited Diseases, and Oncology. Professionals should possess proficiency in Genetics and Molecular Biology, and deep understanding of cutting-edge techniques and methodologies in this space.

Qualifications:M.Sc. in Human Genetics, Ph.D. in Computational Biology, Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), Masters in Microbiology, M. Tech. in Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Genetics or Genetic Engineering

Data Analytics

Professionals from the field of Bioinformatics, Software Engineering, Statistics, and Data Science handle vast amounts of genomic data generated from various sources such as DNA sequencing, gene expression profiling, and population studies. They develop algorithms, design computational tools, and employ statistical methods to extract useful data from complex data sets and contribute to the identification of genetic patterns, predicting disease risks, and guiding precision medicine techniques. Their work requires them to be proficient in Biology, Statistics, Maths, and have hands-on expertise with software platforms.

Qualifications:Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) or Business Analytics

Genetic Counselling

Genetic counsellors educate and advise patients and their families before and after taking a genetic test. They explain the genetic basis of the clinical disorder, the inheritance pattern, and the recurrence risk, availability of various tests, appropriate course of action in view of their risk, family goals, ethical, and religious standards, and provide social and psychological support. A combination of clinical knowledge, communication skills and empathy is essential.

Qualifications: M.Sc. or M. Tech in Genetic Counselling - BCGI certification is mandatory. One can also opt for a Diploma Course in Genetic Counselling.

Genomics-led research:

Careers in research involve a wide range of disciplines dedicated to advancing our understanding of the evolving science of Genomics and its implications on human health. Biologists, epidemiologists, life sciences professionals and researchers leverage genetic data to explore fundamental biological processes, investigate disease aetiology, and conduct population-based studies. Through rigorous testing and analysis, they uncover genetic associations, identify biomarkers, and elucidate gene-environmental correlation. These findings drive advances in medical research, influencing public health initiatives, treatment plans, and diagnostic methods intended to enhance patient outcomes and solve global health issues.

Qualifications: M.Sc. in Human Genetics, Ph.D. in Computational Biology, Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT), Masters in Microbiology, M. Tech. in Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Genetics or Genetic Engineering

Clinical Practice

Physicians interested in Genomics can choose managerial positions that help utilise their medical skills, in addition to clinical responsibilities. Becoming a Clinical Geneticist involves specialising in testing, counselling, and guiding individualised treatment regimens to diagnose, cure and manage diseases. They can also move into sales and marketing positions in Genomics companies, where their in-depth knowledge of patient requirement and needs of the industry can help in product development. These positions not only offer opportunities to shape the future of genomic medicine but also allow doctors to apply their clinical insights in diverse settings, contributing to advancements in healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

Qualifications: MBBS, MD or DM in Pathology or Human Genetics

Genomics is a rapidly evolving field. With to its ability to provide insights into health risks at the molecular level, it helps unravel disease complexities and pave the way for a healthier future.

The writer is Head - Scientific Affairs, MedGenome.

