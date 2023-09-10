Career insights

I am 21 and in the final year of B.Tech. course. While my college has good placements, I want to work at the grassroots. What are my career options apart from the UPSC? Althaf

Dear Althaf,

There are several avenues to work at the grassroots level. Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) focus on specific areas like education, healthcare, rural development, women empowerment and so on. Identify those that align with your interests and passions. Alternatively, you can start your own social enterprise to tackle societal challenges and create a positive impact. Many national and international development organisations, agencies and think tanks work on issues such as poverty alleviation, sustainable development, and social justice. You can work directly with communities and get involved with local government bodies, community-based organisations, or even starting community-driven initiatives. You can join research institutes, think tanks, or policy advocacy organisations to study and analyse social issues, propose policy solutions, and influence policy formulation.

The UPSC exam is a popular choice for individuals seeking a career in civil services. If you are inclined towards public administration, policy making, and serving the country in a leadership role, appearing for the UPSC exams could be a viable option. Remember, this is a highly competitive exam and requires rigorous preparation. Assess your interests, strengths, and career goals to see if this is what you want to do.

My 16-year-old daughter wants to specialise in Economics and to work at premier investigation agencies like ED or NIA. Can she do so with a background in Economics? Sanu

Dear Sanu,

A background in Economics can be advantageous to work in agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While they primarily focus on law enforcement and criminal investigation, a strong understanding of Economics can be valuable in cases involving financial crimes, money laundering, fraud, and related areas. A few things she can do: Do a Bachelor’s in Economics or related field and focus on developing a strong foundation in microeconomics, macroeconomics, econometrics, statistics, and financial analysis. A Master’s degree or further specialisation in areas such as forensic economics or financial investigations will also help.

Encourage her to seek internships or part-time positions at financial institutions, government agencies, or private investigation firms, and attend industry conferences, seminars, and workshops related to economics, law enforcement, and financial crimes for practical experience and professional networking. She could also consider pursuing a minor in Law and Criminal Justice to understand the relevant legal frameworks and investigative procedures. She will need to develop analytical thinking, problem-solving, critical reasoning and communication skills, pay attention to detail, analyse data. This can be done by participating in case competitions, writing research papers, or joining debate clubs. Both the ED and NIA have their recruitment drives and entrance exams, which includes a written exam, a physical fitness test, interviews and a background check. Stay updated with the process, eligibility criteria and recruitment schedule.

I am doing Bachelor’s in Animation and Visual Effects and an online Computer Science degree. I want to become a video game developer in the U.K. What should I do for this? Atharva

Dear Atharva,

Develop strong technical skills in programming and software development. Master programming languages used in game development and gain proficiency in relevant software tools like Unity or Unreal Engine. Create a strong portfolio that showcase your skills and creativity. Develop small games or interactive experiences to demonstrate your abilities. Become a part of game development communities in the U.K. and attend online conferences, workshops, and forums. Network with professionals and fellow game developers to seek mentorship, internship opportunities, and potential job leads, work on real-world projects. Seek opportunities to work with artists, designers, programmers, and sound engineers to showcase your ability to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team.

I am currently pursuing B.Com. CA. How can I develop social skills that will boost my confidence and communication skills? Uthraa

Dear Uthraa,

Join clubs, attend community events and gatherings, or participate in group activities to interact, build connections, and communication skills. Consider volunteering at a cause that you are passionate about, as this will help meet new people and enhance your social skills. It will also help develop teamwork, collaboration, and communication. Effective communication involves active listening and understanding others’ perspectives by allowing others to express themselves. Pay attention to non-verbal cues, such as body language, tone of voice and so on to understand underlying messages.

Participate in workshops or courses that focus on communication skills and public speaking, as these provide structured guidance, practical exercises, and feedback to help you improve. Also, identify opportunities for public speaking at your college, classes, or a familiar environment. Group discussions — both formal and informal — also help you express your opinions and articulate your thoughts clearly and confidently. Finally, seek feedback and learn from trusted friends, mentors, or teachers.