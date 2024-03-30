Career in the semiconductor industry in India

March 30, 2024 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are fuelling a new era of growth for the semiconductor industry. Several market observers forecast that the global semiconductor market could reach $1 trillion over the next decade, while India’s semiconductor consumption is estimated to reach $110 billion.

As India pushes to build a strong semiconductor industry, the need for a highly skilled workforce to support the growing ecosystem will continue to increase. To address this, India must ensure that engineering graduates are equipped with the necessary skills to cater both to the increasing demand for broad electronics expertise, as well as the niche talent required across the entire semiconductor value chain from design, manufacturing, and supply chain.

New initiatives

Around 300 engineering colleges in India have introduced chip and circuitry engineering programmes to nurture a skilled workforce for semiconductor testing and manufacturing, with a focus on very large-scale integration (VLSI). However, more is required to develop a talent pipeline for manufacturing to have a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

In February 2023, the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) initiated two specialised training programmes for chip making and develop 85,000 semiconductor professionals by 2032. The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has announced an initiative to reach out to eligible candidates and nurture and connect them to prospective employers. The Electronics Skill Council (ESSCI) has a comprehensive set of skills from the vocational stage that addresses the needs of the semiconductor industry from design to manufacturing. The Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) also leverages content from the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) and Purdue University, which has agreed with the Government of India to advance workforce development, R&D, and industry partnerships in semiconductors.

Purdue University is also preparing to launch semiconductor programmes, between six and 12 months in duration, in collaboration with the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), to upskill and train Indian students and profesionals. targeting Indian students and professionals. SemiX in collaboration with global players has re-launched a short-term course on semiconductor technology and manufacturing. Many of the Indian Institutes of Technology such as Bombay, Madras, Ropar, Gandhinagar, Hyderabad and Patna have already introduced courses in association with global experts to build awareness around semiconductor manufacturing and design and to bridge the gap between industry know-how and academic curriculum. Global semiconductor companies have established ongoing fellowship programmes and signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with institutes and universities in India to enhance training and develop a capable workforce for the domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Such industry-academia collaborations are becoming increasingly important, as they bring together the expertise, resources, and innovation of both entities to drive economic growth, foster technological advancements, and contribute to development. They offer numerous benefits, including access to the right talent, R&D opportunities, problem-solving expertise, and knowledge transfer.

Career options

In the semiconductor industry, entry-level roles, such as semiconductor technicians and junior engineers, are typically filled by fresh graduates or those with limited industry experience. The mid-level positions of semiconductor design engineer and process engineer represents 15-20% of jobs and requires more expertise and experience. Senior positions - senior design architect, integration engineer, research scientist, and managers - comprise 10-20%. Certain jobs such as quality assurance and equipment engineers necessitate an Engineering degree with a specific specialisation.

India currently has a workforce of around 125,000 engineers who are engaged in diverse aspects of chip design and development. Across the various levels, there are approximately 8,000 open positions in the sector. Many international corporations have spoken about their intentions to invest in R&D centers, semiconductor plants, and packaging units.

Thus the semiconductor industry, which encompasses designing, manufacturing, and testing equipment and devices, is an exciting space currently. Its dynamic nature necessitates continuous learning to stay updated on emerging technology and trends. Addressing complex problems, yield improvement, and process optimisation brings challenges that provide problem-solving and innovation opportunities. For individuals who are passionate about technology and wish to stay on the cutting edge, the semiconductor industry in India offers a promising career path.

The writer is the Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Applied Materials India.

