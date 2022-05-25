Career in the Merchant Navy

To join the Merchant Navy, students will be taught various concepts in marine engineering, seamanship, and navigation among other practical skills. | Photo Credit: Freepik

Travel the world and learn to meet complex challenges on the go in the Merchant Navy

The shipping industry generates a myriad career opportunities each year, with a recent report suggesting that the employment rate will witness a 12% growth till 2026. Global trade continues to see an uptick post-pandemic, and with the Merchant Navy, is emerging as a field with scope for experimentation and career advancement. The need for skilled officers is also rising globally.

Students can work as naval architects, deck officers, and marine engineers and undertake a variety of tasks like designing and constructing ships, loading, and discharging cargo, maintaining the ship’s mechanical equipment, and finding solutions for overcoming various problems.

Qualifications

Students wishing to enter the Merchant Navy field must have passed their class 12 exams with Physics, Chemistry, and Maths. They will also need to know how to swim or dive and be strong in Maths, Physics and basic marine concepts. Other required skills include design, critical thinking, problem-solving, decision-making, time-management and active learning. As with any other industry, effective written and spoken communication skills, knowledge of different cultures and languages as well as being a team player and working in coordination in teams is important.

In college, students will be taught various concepts in marine engineering, seamanship, and navigation among other practical skills. Studying Nautical Science and Marine Engineering is necessary to understand how the industry works, and to tap into the many roles shipping companies are now looking to hire.

Nautical Science involves naval oceanography, navigation in inland waters and at sea, and the various cargo handling procedures in the entire merchant naval fleet, while Marine Engineering studies the construction and maintenance of ships and other sailing vessels.

Many universities also have a ‘ship-in-campus’, which is a fully operational replica of a ship’s engine-room that allows students to be trained practically, to get a feel of actual onboard operations.

The shipping industry not only offers a well-paying position, but also allows its officers to travel the world, work with national and multinational companies, and learn to navigate complex challenges on the go.

The writer is Principal, Maharashtra Institute of Naval Education & Training, Pune (MANET), MITADT University