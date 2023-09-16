Career in Sports Science

September 16, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST

India is in the midst of exciting times with all things sport. Every day, a new league is announced, a partnership formed, or a record shattered. While so much is happening in boardrooms, on pitches, tracks, rings and arenas, India’s embracing of specialised careers in sports is not going unnoticed.

Amid the plethora of career options that have cropped up in sports, the one that needs highlighting is Sports Science. It has gained significant momentum, and the demand for sports professionals with expertise in the field has increased substantially. It also has a direct link to sport becoming a more viable career option, and the visibility around the importance of physical activity.

Academic programmes, government support, growth in the sports industry, demand in sports medicine and rehabilitation, sports technology, and corporate wellness initiatives are all directly linked to the growth of Sports Science. This nascent stage is exciting and transformative, presenting a wealth of opportunities for the country.

Many educational institutions in India now offer specialised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Sports Science that provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the scientific principles behind sports performance, exercise physiology, biomechanics, nutrition, sports psychology, and so on.

Specialised roles

A sports psychologist works with athletes to help them overcome mental and emotional challenges, improve focus and concentration, manage stress and anxiety, set goals, develop self-confidence, and cope with the pressures of competition. They often use a variety of methods such as counselling, visualisation, relaxation techniques, goal setting, and mental skills training to help athletes optimise their mental state to function at their peak during competitions.

Aspirants need a sports psychology degree, a counselling degree, or sports sciences degree at the UG and PG levels. Ideally, aspirants ought to have psychology, sport psychology, or a closely comparable major in mind.

Sports physiologists focus on understanding the impact of exercise on the body as well as providing solutions on how exercise and training can optimise and lead to improved performances. Physiologists will develop testing protocols to assess this impact. For entry into the field, students must possess at least a Bachelor’s degree in the subject or a closely connected topic. Sports Physiologists should enroll in degree programmes that cover scientific and health-related topics including biology, anatomy, kinesiology, nutrition, and clinical practice.

Sports nutritionists focus on the role of nutrition in optimising athletic performance and overall well-being. They deal with the impact of macronutrients, micronutrients, hydration, and supplements on performance and work closely with athletes to optimise their nutritional intake. Given the specialised nature of the sector, a student must clear the Class 12 board exam with Science subjects and be interested in biology and medical terms. Often, a degree programme in sports nutrition is the best option. The coursework for a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition, Food Technology or Dietary Sciences will be sufficient if the university does not provide specialised sports nutritionist courses.

The role of a data analyst involves collecting, analysing, and interpreting data to derive insights. Data analysts also contribute to sports technology advancements, including the development of innovative tools and models for data-driven decision-making. A career as a data analyst in sports is perhaps the most accessible. A degree in Sports Media, Journalism, Broadcasting, Management, Data Science, Data Analysis, and so on can help. However, for those with a different educational background can avail of the several courses that can help develop these abilities.

Finally, pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Science or Exercise Science allows for deeper specialisation and advanced knowledge in the above mentioned fields. These programmes often offer opportunities for research, internships, and practical experience.

It is important to note that Sports Science mainly supports the coaching structure and environment. The former provides inputs and creative ways of delivering performance solutions and thinking about coaching methods. India’s foray into Sports Science presents a tremendous opportunity for growth, development, and unlocking the true potential of its athletes. As the country continues to invest in sports infrastructure and development, there is a growing realisation of the value that Sports Science brings.

The author is CEO, Inspire Institute of Sport.

