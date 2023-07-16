Career in Sports Management

July 16, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

For many sports enthusiasts, the thought of making a career out of their passion seems like a dream come true. The good news is that there are various ways to turn this dream into reality. One path is through Sports Management.

This is a rapidly growing field that deals with managing and coordinating various aspects of sports events, organisations, and teams. It involves managing sports facilities, organising events, coordinating logistics, managing finances, marketing sports events and teams, and handling public relations, among other things. Sports Management professionals work with sports organisations such as clubs, teams, and sports facilities, among others. The field has expanded in recent years, given the growing popularity of sports worldwide, making it an exciting and challenging career option.

Requirements

While qualifications are essential, the type required varies depending on the specific job role. Generally, one can start with a certificate or diploma course in Sports Management to gain an overview of the field. An undergraduate degree in Sports Management, Business Administration, or Marketing is a more common and recognised qualification. Additionally, a postgraduate degree, such as a Master’s in Sports Management, can offer specialised knowledge and expertise in the field. However, it’s important to note that a degree is not the only requirement. An individual’s skillset and experience can also be taken into consideration.

Contrary to popular belief, one does not have to be a sportsperson or play sports to join the Sports Management field. While a passion for sports can be an added advantage, it is not mandatory. One needs to possess excellent communication and interpersonal skills, analytical thinking, and problem-solving abilities, among other things. A Sports Management professional must be able to work under pressure and have a thorough understanding of the business side of sports.

Options

Job roles are varied and can range from entry-level positions to senior-level roles. Some popular roles include sports event managers, sports facility managers, sports marketing managers, sports agents, and sports team managers. The growth prospects are promising, and one can expect to advance with experience and additional qualifications. However, it’s important to note that competition can be intense, and it is essential to have a thorough understanding of the industry and develop a strong network of contacts to succeed.

In conclusion, sports management can be a lucrative and fulfilling career option for those with a passion for sports and a keen interest in the business side of it.

The writer is a Domain Expert in Sports Vertical, School of Vocational Education, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.