What are the requirements for a career in publishing?

Self-assurance, a love for reading, an understanding of changing industry trends and familiarity with the target audience... these are some of the requirements for a successful career in publishing. Opportunities include positions in production, marketing and sales, editorial, and design among others. Today, there is also a growing digital market thanks to the increasing popularity of e-books. Here are some pointers for those looking to get into this industry:

Requirements

Aspirants must learn to think out of the box and develop material — whether non-fiction or fiction — that engages the reader. Creativity and innovation are key and the first step to landing a job is a Master’s in Publishing from an accredited institution. Contrary to popular belief, English is not the most preferred and ideal subject for a career in publishing, as there are many language publishers. An aspirant must have command over the language he/she seeks to work in. One’s degree subject is usually irrelevant to most publishing positions unless one is working in a specialised field such as medicine, history or art. In such cases, the specific degree will help chances of employment.

Practical experience always helps a candidate stand out. So keep an eye out for platforms that offer training on traditional and digital publishing and keep up to date on the latest technology and processes. Many publishing companies advertise internship opportunities on their websites and social media.

Positions

Positions vary depending upon the type of publishing, the nature of the department, and the pay scale. Therefore, do your research. Learn all you can about the company, its competitors, and its authors. You also need to know about the larger aspects of the industry. For instance, there are different areas within publishing like Commercial or Trade, Education, Academic, Fiction, Professional (such as Law or Finance), Scientific, Technical, or Medical (STM). Which is the right area for you? Having an interest in the specific area will be important to move up in the field.

The industry is fiercely competitive and payscales, exposure and the nature of the job will differ depending on how big or small the company is. But the positive side is that one gets to work alongside experienced and passionate people from whom one can learn a lot.

The writer is CEO, Oswaal Books