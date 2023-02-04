Career in Personal Finance

February 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Personal Finance planning is a rapidly expanding area. The Indian economy is expected to increase during the next few decades. Global instability, technological improvements, altering global investment patterns, and other factors have led to remarkable growth in financial market complexity in recent years. Those interested in a career in finance can consider certifications such as:

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA): Financial analysts and equities research specialists are increasingly interested in earning the CFA charter, which was formerly only sought after by institutional money managers.

Certified Financial Planner (CFP): Professionals who want to take a more all-encompassing approach to financial planning for their clients may decide to go through the CFP certification process. The curriculum includes financial planning, investments, insurance, retirement savings, taxes, and more.

Chartered Wealth Manager (CWM): Recognised in over 150 countries, the CWM Designation is the pinnacle of professional achievement in wealth management. It equips one to counsel others on creating, preserving, and passing on wealth.

Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA): The curriculum provides candidates with a firm grounding in the basics and in-depth knowledge of managed futures, hedge funds, real estate, private equity, and so on.

MBA Finance: Students will develop skills in analysing financial statements, predicting economic trends, selecting investment portfolios, maximising stock value, and balancing risk and profitability.

Certificate courses from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM): Candidates seeking careers in Distribution Houses, Asset Management Companies, PMS, Wealth Advisory, Banks, and Stock brokerage can benefit from completing the Certification in Financial Planning and Wealth Management Course and Mutual Fund Distributors Certification Examination.

Job roles

Wealth manager: They provide various services to private, high-net-worth individuals and wealthy families, including portfolio management, estate, retirement planning, and tax services.

Financial planner: Aids customers in meeting their short-term cash requirements and long-term financial objectives. Their concentration might be generalised or focused.

Research analyst: Market, operational, financial, accounting, economic, and customer data are topics that a research analyst digs into, before presenting his/her findings.

Financial advisor: They can work in various industries such as wealth management companies, where they will have to find new customers in the market and cross-sell the company’s numerous financial services; family offices to provide a scenario and result preparation to help them make correct investments and offer assistance in areas like debt management; fintech companies and banks to help customers choose suitable financial solutions; registered investment advisors, which offer positions as portfolio manager, consultant, investment banking analyst, research analyst, corporate financial analyst, relationship manager, financial adviser to those with the CFA charter; mutual fund distributor; and in insurance companies where they help customers evaluate the various policy options available.

The writer is Founder, Alpha Capital