Career in People Analytics

With HR data being used everywhere, this field is set to grow exponentially

In today’s data-driven dynamic work environment, understanding analytics is no longer a good-to-have skill set for HR Professionals; it is an absolute necessity. A recent Insight222 survey reveals that 90% of organisations surveyed believe data and analytics are integral to their HR strategy. Thus, they are actively hiring HR professionals with proficient People Analytics and Digital HR skills.

What is People Analytics?

This entails using a data-driven perspective to understand how an organisation attracts, recruits, engages, trains and retains its talent and the impact this has on its performance. In doing so, HR professionals can make evidence-based decisions using reliable data. It also helps assist businesses effectively plan and navigate uncertainty.

From demographics to educational history to training records to performance data, HR data is everywhere. It is necessary to gather, integrate, and analyse such huge amounts of data to make decisions. But one does not have to be a whizz with numbers. It interprets workforce trends using Data Science and Behavioural Science. One must be comfortable working with HR systems and managing large amounts of data. Here are some attributes that a successful new age HR professional must have:

Analytical Mindset: The ability to collect and analyse large volumes of data into meaningful solutions necessitates a naturally analytical perspective.

System Analysis: Ideally, you should be able to grasp how databases, systems, and processes operate, quickly. Successful People Analytics professionals will strive to improve efficiencies while making the most of available data.

Detail-oriented: As an Analyst, you will quickly realise that the devil is in the detail. It's critical to spot both high-level trends and minor issues that could significantly impact business operations.

Systems Management: You should be capable of navigating and operating human resource systems and databases.

Career options

A previous hands-on experience in an HR role is usually required for a People Analytics or Digital HR position. Prior knowledge of an organisation's tools and systems will work in your favour. Working knowledge of Human Resources Information System (HRIS) is always a plus! Pursuing a People Analytics certification is an excellent way to get started and improve your skills. Keeping your credentials up to date and broadening your knowledge base will help you advance in your daily responsibilities and stay on top of emerging trends.

You can choose from some good online courses that offer hands-on learning experiences on essential tools and cutting-edge techniques. A graduate with a minimum of 50% marks in any discipline, with 2+ years of experience in HR or related domains, can pursue these. Job roles in the domain include HR Analyst, HR Analyst and Reporting Specialist, HR Applications Specialist, and more.

Today, HR professionals with proficient People Analytics skills are in high demand. As organisations continue to recognise the value that People Analytics provides, this number will only continue to increase exponentially.

The writer is the Chief Learning Officer, UNext