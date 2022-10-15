Career in Oceanography

There is an enormous demand for professionals associated with oceanography. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

With issues such as climate change, declining fisheries, eroding coastlines and the development of new drugs from marine resources being at the forefront, there is an enormous demand for professionals associated with Oceanography. The introduction of sophisticated technology, to measure ocean properties, has also led to a global surge in the study of the oceans, and oceanographic research modules.

Courses include chemical, geological, physical, and biological oceanography and marine environment management. Primarily, there are two branches: Physical and Statistical Oceanography. Their collaboration potentially leads to the development of new and innovative techniques to improve the current understanding of our oceans. Foreign destinations such as the U.S., the U.K. Australia, France, and Canada offer excellent opportunities to learn, research and work in this domain.

Courses

The field offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and PG Diplomas. Popular undergraduate courses include a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography, a Bachelor of Marine Science in Biological Oceanography, a Bachelor of Science in Ocean and Coastal Studies, and the Bachelor of Advanced Science in Coastal and Ocean Science. After a Master of Science in Oceanography or a Master of Science in Hydrogeology, options include a PG Diploma in Marine Science.

Apart from the course work, students must have knowledge of Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Ecology, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Geography, Geology, Physical Geography, Social Studies, and World History. They must know the facts and facets of the marine environment with a relevant understanding of environmental changes. Along with technical skills, they must have critical thinking, scientific and mathematical operations, observation, and research skills.

Career opportunities

With a recognised degree, a student can opt for an entry-level position in a government or private agency to work on marine policy, fisheries management or for research. Opportunities for geoscientists and oceanographers are plenty in maritime nations like the U.S., the U.K, Australia and others. The occupations of oceanographers are included in the Skill Occupation Lists of Canada and Australia. In the U.S., France, the U.K. and Germany, students can get post-study work opportunities and subsequent immigration options.

With a rising demand for overseas employment, Indians represent a significant share of job seekers globally. Post-pandemic statistics have shown a substantial rise in demand for oceanography courses among Indian students, as many choose this due to the low competition and a dearth of trained professionals in this field.

