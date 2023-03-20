Career in Nursing

March 20, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST

A career as a nurse helps combine one’s love of helping people with a desire for a profession with significant job growth, pay potential, and job stability. Nursing allows aspirants to select the path that best suits them, with over 100 areas of expertise. They have a choice in the patients they want to take care of, the work atmosphere they like, and how far they want to go in their careers. Nurses may have varied responsibilities due to the variety of specialisations, care settings, skills, and patients’ physical, biological, and behavioural demands. Promoting preventative healthcare techniques in schools to making quick medical judgments in an intensive care unit are all examples of job duties. Teaching, management, and research positions are further career options for qualified nurses.

Qualifications

One must successfully complete an appropriate nursing course from an institution accredited by the Indian Nursing Council, in order to become a registered nurse. Popular courses after Class 12 include the four-year B.Sc Nursing, the two-year Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) Diploma, the three-year General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course, and Diploma in Nursing.

To qualify for a nursing programme, students must complete their Class 10+2 exams with a minimum cumulative score of 50% from a recognised board. GNM requires 10+2 completion in any major (preferably in a scientific major with PCB courses) or registration as an ANM with the State Nurse Registration Council. ANM requires a 10+2 diploma from an accredited board. The qualification for a Diploma in Nursing is passing the 10+2 exam in any relevant stream with a minimum cumulative score of 50% from a recognised board. Beyond these, there is M.Sc Nursing,

To secure a position, a GNM or B.Sc. is recommended. The organisation that registers licensed nurses is unique to each state. Candidates can enrol themselves in the state’s nursing council if they have earned the necessary qualifications to be employed. Those who want to stand out or stay abreast of the latest trends can pursue nursing certifications. These can also be pursued by anyone who has completed high school.

Opportunities

Nurses can find work in businesses, sanatoriums, factories, government-run and private hospitals, nursing homes, orphanages, old-age homes, and the military forces. Additionally, they can apply for jobs with the Indian Red Cross Society, the Indian Nursing Council, the State Nursing Councils, and other organisations. Those who finish the ANM programme are eligible to serve as midwives and primary health workers at primary healthcare facilities across India.

In India, the healthcare sector’s expansion and privatisation have increased employment opportunities. According to nursing and midwifery professional groups, India will need 4.3 million more nurses by 2024 to achieve WHO standards. Some preferred job roles include staff nurse, assistant nursing director, ward sister, nurse practitioner, nursing director, nurse educator, community health nurse, military nurse, registered nurse, occupational nurse, clinical nurse specialist, and administrator of nursing services, among others.

The writer is Business Head, India and Overseas, Institute of Occupational Training Services (IOTS)