Career in Immigration Law

What qualifications and skills does one need to work in this sector?

If you are interested in Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, Civil Rights and International Law, are working on relevant issues, and interacting with people from a foreign country and culture, then you should consider studying Immigration Law. The prospects include representing clients in administrative courts, counselling them about their legal rights and obligations related to immigration and suggesting a suitable plan of action.

As the name suggests, an Immigration Lawyer provides legal assistance concerning immigration and helps complete various legal formalities. For example, he/she can help citizens deal with the intimidating processes of legally working in the U.S. through the H-1B visa programme.

Not only are they competent to work in various legal settings that practice immigration law, but also teach in law schools. Many universities require professionals to advise non-immigrant students and faculties as well. Other possibilities include becoming an immigration judge, a legislative aid, or an appointed or elected official.

To become an immigration lawyer, one may start working in the industry at an entry-level position. But if one bears a preference for academics, go for a specialisation like LLM (Master of Legislative Law) in Immigration Law after completing LLB.

Necessary skills

.Strong interpersonal skills , the ability to understand and communicate are essential. An attorney may have to work with people who have undergone exceptionally traumatic experiences. Therefore, the ability to communicate with compassion will be required to deal with people who may need reassurance as well as technical assistance

Other necessities include going through reams of paperwork and immigration applications, the ability to lucidly communicate complex legal issues to clients, strong research skills to stay acquainted with the current developments in legislation, and the ability to conveniently cater to a problem.

Opportunities

Employment in the practice of Immigration Law could be permanent or contractual. A lawyer may also work from private establishments and provide consultation services on an hourly basis. For a worthwhile internship experience, aspiring individuals may seek out opportunities at various legal firms, NGOs and corporate offices. Immigration law interns get practical training, which familiarises them with the intricacies of immigration process of a country and various formalities to get a work and medical visas, work permit or permanent residency. Job opportunities abound in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Pune, and Chennai.

The writer is an Indo-US Lawyer and the Director of Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services