Footwear is an essential commodity for everyone. With the demand for stylish, high-quality and trendy footwear increasing — both in national and international markets — a career in footwear design is becoming important. Footwear has diverse categories: sportswear, fashionable, medical and so on. The industry has an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.85% (2024-2028) in India and is expected to employ millions in the years to come.

Education

Courses available range from diploma and certificate programmes to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees. The institutes that offer programmes in India are:

Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI): is dedicated to footwear design and has multiple branches across India. It offers programmes such as B.Des. and M.Des. in Footwear Design and Production.

Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI): Established in 1963, this institute operates under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, it provides certificate and diploma programmes in various aspects of footwear design.

National Institute Of Fashion Technology (NIFT): provides specialised courses in accessory design, which includes footwear design, at the UG and PG levels.

Skills

While education in the field is important, an individual requires certain other qualities to succeed in this field.

Technical know-how: It is imperative to understand materials, production processes, and technical specifications.

Attention to detail: Precision in design and execution, coupled with a keen attention to aesthetics, colours, and shoe mould accuracy is crucial to produce high-quality, visually appealing, and functional footwear. Careful consideration in design, material selection, pattern making, and production leads to comfortable and durable shoes that meet consumer needs.

Creativity: Thinking out of the box is key, as one needs to be able to imbibe new ideas and be creative.

Up to date: An awareness of the latest trends and consumer preferences is essential to create relevant designs.

Problem-solving: One should be able to find creative solutions to problems in production among others. Mass production can be challenging as multiple issues need to be managed and have to work in sync to produce quality results. The overall balance, along with stakeholder management is key.

Communication: Effective communication gets brownie points everywhere, be it with manufacturers, clients or team members.

Opportunities

Once you’ve specialised in this vertical, various opportunities open up in the industry. Some of them include:

Footwear Designer: Creating designs that are trendy as well as a consumer’s favourite

Quality Controller: Ensuring that the final product meets quality standards.

Product Developer: Taking care of the technical aspects, feasibility and manufacturing overview.

Merchandiser: Coordinating between multiple departments including sales and production to ensure that the product is on a par with market standards

Placement opportunities are widespread as these institutes have strong industry connections. Companies ranging from billion-dollar brands to direct-to-consumer players to large scale manufacturers recruit footwear designers. The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has further turned footwear designing into a dynamic and rewarding career.

The writer is Vice President and Head of HR, Relaxo Footwears Ltd.