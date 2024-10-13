Career in ethical hacking

Hacking is a broad term often associated with cybercrime and fraud. However, ethical hacking largely refers to hacking into digital systems and networks with the prior permission of owners to analyse flaws and deficiencies to upgrade security systems and safeguard users. As the world transforms digitally, there is increasing emphasis on providing a secure digital environment. This is opening up new opportunities for students aspiring to enter this field.

The primary difference between malicious and ethical hacking remains the intention behind the act. Malicious hackers look to exploit digital technologies. The subsequent theft of information or wealth results in organisations deploying ethical hackers to avoid such attacks. Students looking to integrate themselves into the technology domain are now presented with a unique opportunity to become ethical hackers and extend their skills to corporations of all sizes.

In demand

Though estimates suggest that various Indian companies and governmental organisations were victims of more than five billion cyberattacks in 2023 and despite the high-paying nature of the role, there are only a limited number of efficient ethical hackers in India. Studies have found that India ranks third globally following the U.S. and the U.K. for phishing attacks. The technology sector accounts for a staggering 33% of all cyberattacks domestically. This extends globally as well, where a considerable 60% rise in cyberattacks was documented in 2023.

Students pursuing higher education in disciplines like Cyber Security, Computer Science, and Information Technology can use this as an opportunity to construct a productive career. Of the colleges and universities offering ethical hacking degrees in India, a majority are privately held. These courses are often considered expensive and the eligibility criteria also demotivates students.

However, India’s growing ed-tech ecosystem offers courses where students can learn the fundamentals of ethical hacking, such as OWASP top 10 vulnerabilities, lab setup, and more. These courses are driven by practical exercises and industry exposure while working closely with cutting-edge tools like Kali Linux and BurpSuite. The objective is to make students proficient in identifying and mitigating common web application vulnerabilities while dealing with challenges like Broken Access Control, SQL Injection, Cross-Site Scripting Injection, and others.

Outlook

The digital transformation of the world is in full swing and the need for ethical hacking will be more acute in the next few years when data-hungry GenAI models will come into play. Hacking attempts using GenAI models have already been registered in the West, underlining the importance of data governance and safety against AI.

Policymakers and educationists understand this as well, and a multi-pronged approach is underway to integrate ethical hacking, cybersecurity and relevant skills in future tech education, something that has been lacking in the curriculums both in India and abroad. As cybercrime increases multi-fold every year, employment opportunities to battle the same will also increase, and the current generation of students will be the foremost beneficiaries, if they upskill themselves in this era-appropriate discipline.

The writer is Founder and CEO of Guvi.

