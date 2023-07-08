Career in Equity Trading

July 08, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Equity trading or stock market trading generally refers to buying and selling stocks or shares in the market through a registered trading and demat account. Equities are shares in a company listed on the National or Bombay Stock Exchange through an initial public offering (IPO). Once listed, it is available for the public to trade and invest in. With an electronic trading structure in place, equity trading has opened numerous opportunities for employment and self-directed professionals.

Options

Fundamental Research: This involves the study of the financial and business data of a company or a sector such as the balance sheet, and profit and loss statement. A fundamental analyst rates a stock in terms of buy, sell, or hold with a one-year target price. One can work in the mutual fund industry, hedge funds, equity brokers, family offices, and research houses. An aspirant needs to clear the CA exams or do a certification in Financial Analysis or PG in Financial Management or Economics.

Technical Research: It involves the study of price charts of traded stocks to foresee the future trends. The nature of technical research is for short-term trading in which you buy or sell a stock with a one-week or a one-month horizon. Technical analysts work with stock brokers and equity advisory firms and require certification from CMT, the U.K.

Derivative Research: It involves the study of derivative data or future and option data for making derivative trading strategies. Strategies are created to hedge a portfolio, or a structure for consistent income, and long-short strategies. Quantitative trading models are also applied. Education qualifications required include Computer Engineering, PG in Statistics or Quantitative Finance. Professionals in this field usually work with brokers and high-net-worth individuals.

Economist: It involves the study of macroeconomic data like gross domestic product (GDP), interest rates, demand and supply of goods and services, budget data, and government economic policies. An economist gives a detailed view of economic conditions and also does an impact analysis of any policy announcement. It is a very specialised role and job openings are with institutional brokers, fund houses, and equity research firms. The qualification required is post-graduation in economics from a university like the Delhi School of Economics or London School of Economics.

The writer is Founder at Trade:able

