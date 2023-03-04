Career in Environmental Engineering

March 04, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Environmental Engineering is the application of scientific and engineering principles to the improvement and maintenance of the environment in order to safeguard human health and the ecosystems found in nature and enhance the environmental-related aspects of human existence.

This field is especially significant because many people live in semi-permanent settlements, resulting in issues relating to the supply of clean water, waste disposal and sewage. Urbanisation, large-scale agriculture, and industrialisation are the other contributors to environmental challenges that these engineers need to tackle.

What it entails

Environmental Engineering may not be a popular course of study but it is undoubtedly one of the most crucial careers for our future. These engineers are experts in the design and implementation of solutions to common problems that preserve or increase production while also safeguarding the environment. They draw on their specific knowledge in Maths and Science. When it comes to protecting the environment, environmental engineers are involved in problems as varied as water management and building design. This opens up plenty of job opportunities such as water project managers; environmental health and safety directors; environmental engineering consultants; and green building engineers.

What it takes

Environmental engineers spend much of their time researching, examining, and assessing the consequences of human pollution on the environment. They must apply biological and chemical principles to create answers to environmental issues. They need to be imaginative, inquisitive, and meticulous. Critical thinking and the ability to work in a team are also essential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Five careers in the environment sector

Engineers routinely engage with experts in many industries outside of engineering. Therefore, communication skills are most crucial. They should be able to communicate effectively verbally and in writing.

Some more essential skills include outstanding analytical and problem-solving abilities; powerful project management abilities; familiarity with environmental regulations; and an understanding of the procedures used in quality assurance.

Courses/certifications

There are multiple courses and certificates available both in India and abroad such as Renewable Energy and Green Building Entrepreneurship; Global Environmental Management; Exploring Renewable Energy Schemes; Environmental Management and Ethics; and Environmental Hazards and Global Public Health.

The author is Senior Vice President-Human Resources, Hirect India.