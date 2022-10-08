What are the key skills required for a career in Digital Marketing?

Marketing means connecting to your audience wherever they may be, to help them take an action to create awareness or make a purchase, repurchase, brand recall and more. Doing this on the online medium/space or on the Internet is Digital Marketing. Brand marketers use different relevant channels such as search engines, social media, email and websites, based on consumer interests, demographics and presence to connect and convince them to take action.

Why is it important?

Digital marketing connects brands with ideal/relevant consumers when they are online and thereby helps brand building and increases and achieves the brand’s overall Key Performance Indicators such as increase in sales, increase in brand awareness, increase in loyalty and so on.

How it works

First, define or set your goals. This can be any of the following:

Increase brand awareness

Get new customers (customer acquisition)

Retain customers

Increase SEO rankings

Increase social media traffic or engagement

Increase website traffic

Generate more leads

Now, work on a strategy to achieve these. This will include information on your audience (behaviour, demographics, habits), tactics, channels, cost per channel, and metrics that will validate your goal achievements.

Types of Digital Marketing

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Pay Per Click (PPC)

Affiliate Marketing

Native Advertising

Marketing Automation

Email Marketing

Online PR

Inbound Marketing

Sponsored Content

Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Instant Messaging Marketing

Skills required

Digital marketing professionals need to have a mix of technical and soft skills including:

SEO and SEM: This helps one understand the nuances of increasing website visibility and traffic, and being found for all relevant keywords.

Marketing analytics: This involves analysing data to understand customer insights and trends to better recommend and optimise digital marketing campaigns.

Social media marketing: The need here is to understand how each channel works and which one is best for your campaign goals.

Pay-per-click and social media advertising: Most, if not all, advertising is paid; so you should know where and how much you need to spend to get maximum impact.

E-mail marketing: This means executing e-mail campaigns (design, copywriting, development (coding), and sending out (email platform) for customer retention and loyalty and customer acquisition.

Storytelling: Here, you need to write impactful copy (write, edit and tell a story visually) backed by data insights to get maximum impact.

Basic design skills: One should be able to create, edit or modify graphic elements and know how to use design tools like Adobe Photoshop or Paint or similar tools.

Creative problem-solving: Your edge lies in the ability to think differently and come up innovative ideas to grab attention.

Sales and persuasion: Being persuasive and changing people’s minds is important. To know how to sell your ideas and ensure that everyone is on board is another key skill.

Project leadership: Digital Marketers need to be able to manage multiple skill sets and campaigns at the same time This requires business acumen, agility and leadership skills that are inclusive, collaborative and decisive.

The writer is is a Senior Group Vertical Head at Theorem Inc.