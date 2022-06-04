Career in Criminology and Forensic Science

What does a degree in Criminology and Forensic Science hold for students?

The study of criminology has changed over the last 30 years. The 21st century offers a reformed outlook to branches like Criminology and Forensic Sciences, which are intrinsically related to understanding the sociological implication of the crime backed by scientific evidence .

Criminology vs Forensic Science

Criminology is a branch of study that deals with the nature, causes and prevention of criminal behaviour disrupting the regular functioning of society. Such behaviour is studied from two perspectives: society and individual. Forensic Science is based on the methodical technique to investigate crime constructed from collected evidence. Both are interdependent and so a holistic field of study covering the sociological and the scientific aspects has emerged.

Courses

Increasingly several courses are integrating the fields of Criminology and Forensic Sciences giving the professional a broader outlook. Many universities also offer short-term certificate courses in these fields. A student will debate the practical, ethical and scientific issues around criminality and punishment, and understand the science behind the collection, processing and preservation of evidence.

But the course goes beyond the theoretical and has major components of practical, hands-on learning. Students will get the experience of crime scene investigation and analysing evidence in the lab. One may learn specialist investigation methods including document evaluation, fire and firearms investigation, and explosion site CSI. They will get the opportunity to visit courts, police stations and prisons. They also discover how to interpret evidence and how to present their findings in scientific, medical and legal contexts. The course goes beyond classroom learning; therefore students are given opportunities to explore mock crime scenes and laboratory experimentations.

There are specialised faculty who are experts in a wide variety of areas within criminology including modern-day slavery, knife crime and cyber terrorism. Experienced forensic practitioners use the most advanced concepts and methodologies to develop a student’s scientific knowledge. Together they bring their specialist knowledge into the lecture theatre and help define and develop a student’s areas of interest.

Career prospects

This interdisciplinary field offers a spectrum of career options. Some of the most common include police officer, private detective, crime scene analyst, forensic science engineer, forensic surgeon, crime intelligence analyst and consumer advocate. Additionally, professionals work in areas like community policing, cybercrime and the custody suite. A graduate in Criminology and Forensic Science can be recruited by a government body or private company. At the global level, the career prospects are very bright. A practitioner gets a wide perspective combining a sociological aspect with a scientific temperament. The demand for criminology graduates has increased significantly in recent years and an academic degree equips students with the knowledge and skills that give an extra edge and offer the potential to open up a diverse range of careers.

The writer is Senior Lecturer and Programme Director for Criminology, University of Hull, the U.K.