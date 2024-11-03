With the advent of globalisation, communications technology took a quantum leap and landed corporations in a cutthroat market, where thousands of brands come and go every year. What differentiates a stellar brand from middle-of-the-road ones?

Think! Can top-notch services and products make a breakthrough when the brand remains undefined and formless in the shadows? Seen as the backbone of building reputation, Corporate Communications has thus taken on the role of a key driver of business success. As a discipline that involves corporate design, advertising, internal communication, crisis management, media and investor relations and public affairs, corporate communications has four key aspects.

Internal communications: It is important to devise strategies that facilitate communication within the organisation to ensure that members align their actions to the organisation’s goals and aspirations. It entails internal messaging with consistency and clarity across channels while maintaining transparency. Feedback mechanisms, appreciation, and rewards play a key role in employee engagement, retention, and building synergies between departments.

External communications: This includes anything that is communicated to the public from drafting press releases and statements to keeping audiences, retail investors, and other stakeholders updated about the organisation. It plays a defining role in brand building through brand-led stories, authored articles, advertisements, and newspaper features.

Media relations: In order to be seen, heard, and trusted, it is important to be seen on organic media and third-party websites. As such writings do not involve paid promotion and are unbiased, they bring authenticity to the company.

Reputation management: This involves opinions about a company and its brands and aims to mitigate negative perceptions and reinforce positive ones. Effective reputation management is seen as a preventive measure for a public crisis.

Strategic planning: This entails identifying the company’s objective and analysing the market to identify the area where the brand fits. Marketing positioning, which shapes public opinion of the business in comparison to its competitors, is key.

Education and skills

While there is no bar, a degree in related subjects is preferable as is hands-on exposure through internships. At the Bachelor’s level, one can pursue a degree in Mass Communications and Media, Journalism, Business Administration, Marketing, or Public Relations. A Master’s degree allows specialisation. Graphic design and UX/UI also offer great opportunities to engage in aspects of messaging. Several certified courses in related fields from recognised institutes can help advance one’s career and gain recognition. Diplomas provide skills, knowledge, and workplace exposure and can be great for those who come from a different educational background.

One needs to have a knack for storytelling, learn the art of persuasion and master problem solving and analytical thinking. The ability to draft press releases, write pitches for media, use critical analysis to identify unique angles and make accurate associations between events is highly valued. Other skills include conflict resolution, which is not only important during crisis management and rebranding but also in day-to-day communication. One must have a high emotional quotient to communicate ideas, understand others, and regulate emotions to adapt and grow.

Prospects

From entry level roles as a public relations associate to the CEO and founder of a communications agency, the possibilities are endless. Some of the job roles are listed below.

Corporate communications manager

Content writer, editor and strategist

Public relations officer and manager

Brand strategist

Creative head

Crisis communication specialist

Business consultant and coach

Entrepreneur

Investor relations manager

Marketing and advertising head

Those aspiring to make their career in the blooming sector of Corporate Communications must have a deep understanding of the fundamentals and a penchant for creating brand-led stories. Most important, the skill to articulate ideas and thoughts into words will lead to a successful career.

The writer is Founder and CEO of Rising Star Communication.