July 16, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST

Communication is essential to modern society, and a career in this field offers many opportunities for those with the right skills and qualifications. Here’s why students should choose a career in communications.

Range of opportunities: From public relations, marketing to journalism, there are many career paths one can pursue within communications. Hence, a student can find a job that aligns with his/her interests and passions, such as writing, networking, or analysing data.

High demand: According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in this area is projected to grow by 4% by 2029, adding nearly 18,000 new jobs in the U.S. alone. This means that there will be many opportunities available in the public and private sectors for those with the right qualifications and experience.

Creating change: No matter which area of communications one works in, one can raise awareness of important issues, promote social causes, and make a difference in people’s lives. This can be rewarding and offer a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Creative aspect: Communication is not just about conveying information; it is equally about engaging and entertaining audiences. Whether it is a marketing campaign, news article, or social media post, there is plenty of room for creativity to develop innovative ways to communicate.

Skills to excel

Writing: Developing this core skill is essential. Whether it is a news article, social media post, or a press release, your writing should be clear, concise, and engaging. To improve, practise regularly and get feedback on your work.

Networking: Building a strong network can help you find job opportunities, develop new skills, and stay up-to-date with the latest trends and developments. Attend industry events, join professional organisations, and connect with other professionals on social media to build your contact.

Technological know-how: Technology is constantly changing how we communicate, and staying updated with the latest tools can help you be more effective. Whether you are using social media, data analysis tools, or video editing software, familiarise yourself with the latest technology and how to use it to your advantage.

Interpersonal skills: Developing strong interpersonal skills, such as active listening, empathy, and conflict resolution are essential for effective communication and collaboration, and can help you navigate difficult situations and build trust with others.

The write is Dean, School of Communications and Reputation (SCoRe).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.