Career in Actuarial Science 

With Actuarial Science now becoming part of newer fields, there is an urgent need for more qualified professionals.

As businesses and governments globally stepped up to adapt to a dynamically changing world, courtesy the pandemic, Actuarial Science began evolving to assume the new roles it now needs to play, as old functions became insufficient. More organisations have begun to rely on the skills of actuaries and analysts to model and plan for the future. Actuarial Science is slowly gaining popularity and recognition in India. A career in this field requires the use of Maths, statistical knowledge, risk assessment skills, and the evaluation of financial products such as insurance and investments. Risk-management skills provided by Actuarial Science can assist organisations in traversing and keeping up with the rapid changes in businesses.

Rising significance

According to IRDAI, the number of fully qualified insurance actuaries within India’s regulatory framework reached 458 last year compared to 439 in 2020. Many actuaries in India are qualified for practice outside of the Indian insurance market. They are now important in non-traditional roles like predicting the consequences of events such as climate change and pandemics such as COVID-19, as well as in traditional roles such as devising and pricing appropriate products in a way that balances the interests of policyholders and insurance companies.

The process of becoming an actuary is linear, yet tough. The Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI ) oversees and regulates the education and training for domestic practice in India. The Society of Actuaries (SOA) provides education and research for actuaries practising in the large and growing offshore market in India. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) from the U.K. also provides education and research for actuaries in India. All these organisations have a rigorous education and exam process and maintain qualification through continuing professional development (CPD) and professionalism requirements.

Careers

Educational institutions in India have been closely watching the growing demand for actuaries, which is why many are now offering specialist actuarial degree programmes. Such recognised degree programmes are B.Sc. (Actuarial Science and Quantitative Finance) and M.Sc. (Actuarial Science).

While historically, actuaries have often been associated with fields such as life, pensions and insurance, a growing number of professionals are now branching out into a newer variety of fields including but are not limited to health, banking and finance, technology, and climate change. An actuary’s role in each industry can be extremely different, ranging from product pricing, financial modelling, valuations, risk-management to carrying out peer reviews and designing social security schemes.

They can also serve as consultants for businesses, banks, financial consulting firms, actuarial consulting firms, the government sector, pension funds, investment advisories and can pursue academics as well.

The writer is Global Chief Actuary of MetLife and the immediate past President of the Society of Actuaries.