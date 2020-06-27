Career Counselling webinars

27 June 2020 16:59 IST

The Hindu Education Plus is all set to host a webinar series on Career Counselling. Presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, this series will discuss a range of topics including Engineering, Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Sciences.

The first webinar will focus on Engineering in an AI-Enabled World: What will it take to survive automation? The speakers are:

Dr. D.K. Aswal is the Director of CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi. He is an internationally reputed condensed matter physicist and has made several contributions in the areas of molecular electronics, physics of organic films and their applications, thermoelectric power generators and gas sensors.

Dr. Sandeep Sancheti is currently the Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, Chennai, and Member of Council, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He is on various national-level bodies of the UGC, AICTE and AIU, for higher education related matters and has been a part of Indian delegations abroad.

Dr. Damodar Acharya is an eminent educationist and engineer. He is the former Director of IIT Kharagpur and former Chairman of the AICTE. He was also the founding Vice-Chancellor of Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).

When: July 1, 2020, from 3.00 to 5.00 p.m.

Register: https://bit.ly/2Yv23li or scan the QR code